6 Of Calgary's Most Unique Restaurants, According to Locals & 1 Is Like Being In Morocco
Add these to your food bucket list.
Calgary has so many amazing restaurants to check out, sometimes it can be hard to find something truly unique for your next dinner out.
However, Reddit users have come to the rescue and shared their favourite unique spots to grab dinner in Calgary. Locals were quick to share their favourite spots and they did not disappoint.
From amazing food to great service and even dinner with theatrics involved, Calgarians really delivered with the dinner inspiration so make sure you hit these places up.
Carino
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 2210 Fourth St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: This Japanese-Italian spot combines traditional flavours in completely new ways. One Reddit user said it was the best pasta They'd ever had. Another said: "The gyoza lasagna slaps so hard".
Jonas' Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 937 Six Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: One Reddit user said this restaurant which specializes in Hungarian cuisine is "surprisingly good". You can get authentic dishes like wiener schnitzel, cabbage rolls and beef stew right in the heart of Calgary.
The Casbah
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 720 11 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Reddit users said The Casbah has a "great atmosphere". Its decor could be straight out of Marrakesh and it serves Moroccan tajines and couscous. The restaurant is reopening on April 13 and is taking reservations now.
Japanese Village
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 317 10 St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Reddit users recommend Japanese Village for great teppanyaki food. The cooking process is so theatrical with huge flames, you get dinner and a show.
The Himalayan
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3218 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, Alberta
Why You Should Go: Locals were also singing the praises of the Nepalese restaurant, The Himalayan. "Incredible food and a fun place to eat," one said. "The service is excellent, food is delicious and reasonable," another added.
Tamarind
Price: 💸💸
Address: 908 12 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: If you're craving Vietnamese food, Tamarind is the place to be, according to locals. "Trying to choose between all of their soups is incredibly difficult, [they're] all so good. Also try the sizzling sticky rice if you haven't yet, it's amazing," a Reddit user said.