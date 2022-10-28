Here Are Calgary's Top-Rated Chinese Restaurants & One Offers More Than 200 Dishes
One spot has over 1,000 Google reviews!
Locals have dished out some of their favorite restaurants in Calgary, but there are definitely other spots in the city that have left an impression on hungry diners.
For folks wanting to try something new like Chinese cuisine, the Calgary food scene has what you're looking for.
And thanks to the reviewers on Yelp, there's an entire list of Chinese restaurants in Calgary that are rated pretty highly.
So if you want to check out some of the city's best Chinese cuisine and you're in the mood for wontons or Hong Kong-style dishes, here are seven restaurants you could hit up the next time you're craving it.
Great Taste Chinese Restaurant
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Location: 123 2 Ave., S.E
Why You Should Go Here: With an average rating of four stars on Yelp from 90 reviews, this restaurant took the top spot on Yelp's top 10 list for best Chinese restaurants in Calgary.
Jia Jia Bar
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Location: 1033 17 Ave., S.W
Why You Should Go: Not only is this spot rated one of the best in Calgary, but it's also got an array of drinks on its menu like signature and classic cocktails to pair with its street food-inspired dishes.
China Palace Restaurant
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Location: 6219 Centre St., N.W.
Why You Should Go Here: With an average rating of four and a half stars out of 25 reviews, Yelp dubs this place as one of the best Chinese restaurants in the city. Some popular dishes from their menu include spiced short ribs and sweet and sour pork.
Han's Restaurant
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Location: 303 Centre St., S.
Why You Should Go Here: If you're looking for some spicy Chinese food in Calgary's Chinatown, look no further. This Chinese restaurant with a rank of almost five stars on DoorDash out of 361 ratings is one of the best in Calgary, according to Yelp.
Calgary Court Restaurant
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 199 2 Ave., S. E
Why You Should Go Here: This Hong Kong-style cafe has over 1,000 Google reviews with an average rating of more than four stars. They serve up Hong Kong classics like luncheon meat and egg noodles soup, as well as baked rice and spaghetti.
South Silk Road Chinese Restaurant
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 1130 10 Ave., S. W.
Why You Should Go Here: South Silk Road Chinese Restaurant specializes in spicy Yunnan dishes and rates an average of more than four stars out of 400 reviews on Google.
Silver Dragon Restaurant
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Location: 106 3 Ave., S.E.
Why You Should Go Here: With a menu of over 200 dishes, this restaurant in the heart of Chinatown serves a variety of dim sum dishes as well as Szechuan and Cantonese favorites.