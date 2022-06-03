NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in calgary

6 Calgary Restaurants Locals Say You Have To Eat At If You Only Have One Night In The City

These spots look delicious. 🤤

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone eating at Bridgette Bar. Right: Food at Ten Foot Henry.

Someone eating at Bridgette Bar. Right: Food at Ten Foot Henry.

@kdxfoodie | Instagram, @tenfoothenry | Instagram

Calgary has a bustling food scene but if you only have one night in the city, it's hard to know where to go.

A Reddit user was faced with that exact problem and started a thread to find local's go-to spots in the city. Luckily people came through and shared some tasty must-try spots.

From Mediterranean fare to good old BBQ, these are the restaurants you need to be visiting if you only have one night in Calgary, according to locals.

Bridgette Bar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 739 10 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Bridgette Bar is a favourite among locals. The chic restaurant serves up pizzas and pasta as well as smaller sharable plates too.

Three Reddit users recommended this spot, and one said it was "excellent."

Menu

Kama

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Address: 211 11 Ave. S.W., Calgary AB

Why You Need To Go: You can feast on a range of delicious Mediterranean-style dishes at this new sport right in the centre of Calgary. Grab a glass of wine and dine on mezze and tapas.

Menu

Ten Foot Henry

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1209 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Ten Foot Henry is a must-visit, especially for plant-lovers. The interior is packed to the brim with hanging plants and they have an impressive selection of vegetarian dishes as well as meat options.

One Reddit user described this place as "cozy, excellent food."

Menu

Hayden Block

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: BBQ

Address: 1136 Kensington Road N.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: If good old barbeque is what you're looking for, Hayden Block has everything. You can dine on a bunch of different smoked meats and sides and the restaurant has an impressive selection of whisky to pair with it.

Four different users said this is a go-to spot — so you know it'll be good.

Menu

Fonda Fora

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican.

Address: 630 Fourth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Fonda Fora serves up Mexican fare but it's definitely not your standard Tex-Mex. You can get traditional Mexican flavours that are unlike anything you've eaten before.

A Reddit user said that the service here was "top notch."

Menu

Pigeon Hole

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 306 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: This place doesn't look like too much from the outside, but inside you can get anything from seafood to chicken schnitzel.

One Reddit user said that this place "seems to be the hot spot with actors filming in Calgary."

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...