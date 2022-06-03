6 Calgary Restaurants Locals Say You Have To Eat At If You Only Have One Night In The City
These spots look delicious. 🤤
Calgary has a bustling food scene but if you only have one night in the city, it's hard to know where to go.
A Reddit user was faced with that exact problem and started a thread to find local's go-to spots in the city. Luckily people came through and shared some tasty must-try spots.
From Mediterranean fare to good old BBQ, these are the restaurants you need to be visiting if you only have one night in Calgary, according to locals.
Bridgette Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 739 10 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Bridgette Bar is a favourite among locals. The chic restaurant serves up pizzas and pasta as well as smaller sharable plates too.
Three Reddit users recommended this spot, and one said it was "excellent."
Kama
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 211 11 Ave. S.W., Calgary AB
Why You Need To Go: You can feast on a range of delicious Mediterranean-style dishes at this new sport right in the centre of Calgary. Grab a glass of wine and dine on mezze and tapas.
Ten Foot Henry
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1209 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Ten Foot Henry is a must-visit, especially for plant-lovers. The interior is packed to the brim with hanging plants and they have an impressive selection of vegetarian dishes as well as meat options.
One Reddit user described this place as "cozy, excellent food."
Hayden Block
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: BBQ
Address: 1136 Kensington Road N.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: If good old barbeque is what you're looking for, Hayden Block has everything. You can dine on a bunch of different smoked meats and sides and the restaurant has an impressive selection of whisky to pair with it.
Four different users said this is a go-to spot — so you know it'll be good.
Fonda Fora
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican.
Address: 630 Fourth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Fonda Fora serves up Mexican fare but it's definitely not your standard Tex-Mex. You can get traditional Mexican flavours that are unlike anything you've eaten before.
A Reddit user said that the service here was "top notch."
Pigeon Hole
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 306 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This place doesn't look like too much from the outside, but inside you can get anything from seafood to chicken schnitzel.
One Reddit user said that this place "seems to be the hot spot with actors filming in Calgary."