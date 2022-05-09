7 Restaurants In Alberta That Locals Say Are Definitely A Must-See For Tourists
You may even spot a celeb!
Alberta has a bustling food scene with a ton of incredible restaurants, but if you're hosting people from out of town, which spots would you be desperate to show them?
Someone took to Reddit to ask that very question, and Albertans really came through with some of their favourite restaurant recommendations. From delicious food to patios with incredible views, these restaurants are a must-see for anyone new to the province.
Whether you want to dine up in the clouds or do some celebrity spotting, these seven Alberta restaurants should be on your bucket list for any special occasion.
Major Tom
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian.
Address: 700 Second St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This '60s-style restaurant is one of Calgary's hottest spots. You can dine and sip cocktails from the 40th floor of this Stephen Avenue building with unobstructed views of the city and the mountains, which are spectacular day or night.
Model Milk
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian.
Address: 308 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Model Milk has become a celebrity hotspot in the city and for a good reason. Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, and Billy Boyd who played everybody's favourite hobbits in Lord Of The Rings trilogy were all spotted there recently, and the restaurant also got a major shoutout from actors Pedro Pascal and Daisy Edgar-Jones on The Late Late Show With James Corden. You can dine on oysters, steak, or hot fried chicken and you could even spot a famous face.
Fonda Fora
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican.
Address: 630 Fourth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in the Westley Hotel, Fonda Fora serves up modern Mexican cuisine in the most beautiful setting. When summer hits, it also has a gorgeous patio to enjoy those rays.
Roy's Korean Kitchen
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Korean.
Address: 2024 Fourth St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Roy's serves up modern Korean cuisine with a menu complete with Korean-fried chicken sliders, soy glazed Brussel sprouts and bulgogi as well as a great selection of cocktails and soju.
The Wednesday Room
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian.
Address: 100-118 Eighth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: With decor that could be straight out of a Stanley Kubrick film, this 60s-style lounge is a movie-lovers paradise with cocktails taking inspiration from Sweeney Todd, Pulp Fiction and Pan's Labyrinth.
Grizzly House
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Fondue.
Address: 207 Banff Ave., Banff, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This iconic Banff spot serves up huge melting pots of cheese, with classic meats such as beef and chicken. If you're feeling adventurous, they also have a selection of exotic meats including shark, alligator and rattlesnake.
Lulu Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Pan-Pacific.
Address: 510 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: With a menu inspired by cuisine from Asia and Hawaii, Lulu Bar is bringing those vacation vibes right to the city. You can get everything from house-made spam to lobster dumplings and poke.