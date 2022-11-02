'Canada's Top 10 Best New Restaurants' Have Been Announced & 2 Are In Calgary
Add these to your foodie bucket list!
Calgary might just be the new foodie hotspot in Canada. A list of the top 10 'best new restaurants' in Canada has been announced and two Calgary spots made the list.
The list, which was put together by Air Canada's enRoute publication, is showcasing some of Canada's best new restaurants.
According to enRoute, an anonymous food critic was sent to 17 Canadian cities to taste-test menus at restaurants across the country and tested out an enormous 226 dishes to put together the list.
Previously, 30 restaurants that opened between late spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, were long-listed before enRoute shared its top 10, with two Calgary spots making the list.
Coming in at number five on the list is Vietnamese eatery Môt Tô, which serves up classic pho and banh mi in Crescent Heights.
According to the list, the must-have dish is the pho grilled cheese, the beef and cheese crispy sandwich which is served up with a side of pho broth for dipping.
Calgary hotspot, Major Tom, placed at number eight. Found on the 40th floor of 700 Second St. S.W., the restaurant soars above the city with incredible panoramic views.
Taking inspiration from the David Bowie song, the restaurant has a glamorous 1960s feel.
Major Tom also received the accolade for enRoute's best cocktail of the year for All The Way Up, its twist on a Manhattan with Suntory Toki Japanese whisky, Montenegro amaro, apricot liqueur and pistachio.
Other Alberta restaurants that made the long list earlier this year include Fu's Repair Shop, Hayloft Steak + Fish and Pei Pei Chei Ow in Edmonton and Roy's Korean Kitchen in Calgary.