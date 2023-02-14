These 16 Spots Are Alberta's 'Most Romantic' Restaurants & They're Perfect For Date Night
These spots look drool-worthy!
Finding the ultimate date night spot can be tricky, but a new list has revealed some of Canada's "most romantic" restaurants and plenty of Alberta eateries made the cut.
OpenTable has revealed some of the best restaurants in the province for your next date and there are a ton of truly drool-worthy options in Calgary, Edmonton and beyond.
Data from over one million diner reviews across Canada were analyzed by OpenTable and revealed the country's top 100 "most romantic" eateries so whether you're looking for a cozy booth, dinner by candlelight or some incredible views, these spots are some of the dreamiest around.
Nine Calgary restaurants made the list, alongside two in Edmonton and spots in Banff, Bragg Creek, Jasper and Okotoks.
There are lots of different cuisines on offer too from steakhouses to Italian fare so whether you're heading out with your partner or with a group of friends, these spots will be the perfect vibe.
Everyone knows the key to the heart is through the stomach and these spots might just be enough to secure a future date.
So next time you're trying to plan the ultimate date night, you might want to consider making a reservation at one of these Alberta restaurants.
Alberta spots included in the top 100 "most romantic" restaurants in Canada:
- Alloy, Calgary
- Alvin's Jazz Club, Calgary
- Bolero, Calgary
- Bonterra Trattoria, Calgary
- CattleBaron Steakhouse & Bar, Calgary
- Chairman's Steakhouse, Calgary
- Heartland Cafe, Okotoks
- Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar, Bragg Creek
- Major Tom, Calgary
- Modern Steak, Calgary
- Raven Bistro, Jasper
- River Cafe, Calgary
- Sabor Restaurant, Edmonton
- Sky Bistro, Banff
- Teatro Restaurant, Calgary
- Uccellino, Edmonton