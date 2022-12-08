23 Alberta Restaurants Made The List Of Canada's Top 100 For 2022 & They're So Drool-Worthy
How many of these spots have you tried? 🤤
If you're looking to add to your foodie bucket list, it looks like Alberta is the place to be as a new list has highlighted Canada's top 100 restaurants and a ton of Albertan spots made the list.
Open Table just released its list of the top 100 "most beloved" restaurants in Canada for 2022 and the good news for Albertans is that 23 restaurants in the province made the cut.
In fact, Alberta had the second-highest number of restaurants on the list, behind Ontario with 48.
Open Table analyzed data from over one million reviews of restaurants across Canada and the restaurants on the list "made a lasting impression" with diners.
A whopping 17 restaurants in Calgary made the list, followed by four in Banff, and one each in Edmonton and Jasper.
Not only do these restaurants come highly reviewed, but the food also looks truly drool-worthy too!
The restaurants that made the top 100 list in Alberta in 2022:
- Alloy - Calgary
- Bridgette Bar - Calgary
- Cardinale - Calgary
- Chairman's Steakhouse - Calgary
- Chuck's Steakhouse - Banff
- D.O.P. - Calgary
- Hello Sunshine - Banff
- Lonely Mouth Bar - Calgary
- Lulu Bar - Calgary
- Major Tom - Calgary
- Mercato - Calgary
- Model Milk - Calgary
- Modern Steak - Calgary
- Raven Bistro - Jasper
- Sabor Restaurant - Edmonton
- Sukiyaki House - Calgary
- Teatro - Calgary
- Ten Foot Henry - Calgary
- The Bison - Banff
- The Lake House - Calgary
- The Nash - Calgary
- Three Bears Brewery - Banff
- Vintage Chophouse and Tavern - Calgary
So next time you're looking to treat yourself to a nice meal, you should think about checking out one of these Alberta hotspots.