5 Festive Bars In Alberta To Get Merry In & One Even Looks Like The 'Home Alone' House

Calgary Staff Writer
People at Proof, Calgary. Right: Festive drinks at Ricardo's Hideaway, Calgary.

The festive season is upon us and if you're looking to get in the spirit (quite literally), there are plenty of festive pop-up bars in Alberta that are serving up delicious holiday cocktails.

These bars are like drinking at Santa's workshop in the North Pole, without the flight, and there are plenty of unique and delicious Christmassy beverages to try.

They're all open for a limited time only so you'll want to move fast.

If you're looking for the ultimate festive activity, these bars are worth checking out.

Miracle On First Street

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Until December 24, 2022

Address: Proof, 1302 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Cocktail bar Proof has once again been transformed into a winter wonderland with plenty boozy festive beverages to get your hands on this holiday season.

Sippin' Santa

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Until December 23, 2022

Address: Ricardo's Hideaway, 1530 Fifth St. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Ricardo's Hideaway is the place to be if you're looking for a tropical take on holiday cocktails. You can sip on festive beverages that would look out of place at the beach.

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company

Price: 💸

When: Until December 30, 2022

Address: #1070 - 2600 Portland St. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Calgary brewery Eighty-Eight is making mischief by turning their taproom into the McAllister's house from Home Alone. You can sip on your favourite beers and step back into the 90s.

The Thirsty Reindeer

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Until January 1, 2022

Address: Fairmont Banff Springs, 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB

Why You Need To Go: Fairmont Banff Springs becomes pretty magical at Christmas and this year, it's hosting its very own festive pop-up. There's no better place to warm up on a cold December evening.

Nightmare On First Street

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Until December 23, 2022

Address: Shelter, 1210 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Shelter is hosting Nightmare On First Street this holiday season if you're looking for a darker twist this Christmas. This hidden spot is serving up delicious festive cocktails with no Santa mugs in sight!

