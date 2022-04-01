7 Secret Bars In Calgary That Are Super Tricky To Find & 1 Is Behind A Vending Machine
Don't tell anyone. 🤫
Calgary is filled to the brim with super cool places to grab after-work drinks, but if you're looking for a new late-night spot, we've uncovered the city's very best hidden bars.
From roaring twenties-themed libraries to basement bars, and even one izakaya hidden behind a vending machine, there are a ton of secret spots to check out in the city.
Take this as your cue to head out and explore.
Tea House
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1213 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Hidden just below A1 Cafe, this underground spot has delicious and unique cocktails and house hi-balls. They also host comedy shows, drag nights and musicians so a fun night is guaranteed.
Ajito
Price: 💸💸
Address: 110 – 7212 Macleod Trail S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Tucked behind a Coca-Cola vending machine, you can find Ajito. This Japanese izakaya-style restaurant serves delicious food and Instagram-worthy cocktails including their signature which includes gin, Nigori sake, blue curaçao, lime juice and champagne.
Paper Lantern
Price: 💸💸
Address: 115 Second Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in a basement in China Town, Paper Lantern is a speakeasy that will transport you straight to Vietnam. The bar serves up serves everything from its own take on an Old Fashioned to unique cocktails such as its Pandan Painkiller.
Betty Lou's Library
Price: 💸💸
Address: The Devenish Building, 908 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Betty Lou's is a true speakeasy hidden behind a bookcase. To enter the 1920s themed library, you need to make a reservation and use the secret password they give you. Once you're in, there's a range of perfectly on-theme cocktails to try.
Frenchie
Price: 💸💸
Address: 616 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This tiny 20-seat wine bar is tucked behind Una Pizza. There's a huge selection of wines to choose from which you can pair with fondue and it's like you've been whisked away to Europe for the evening.
Cannibale
Price: 💸💸
Address: 813 First Ave. N.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This unique spot doubles up as a barbershop by day. You can choose from a huge range of cocktails and pick up some tacos too for the ultimate chilled night out.
Untitled
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 104 - 620 Eighth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: It's a bar so secret, it doesn't even have a name. This champagne lounge has a range of the sparkling stuff and a bunch of different cocktails to try, including their own signature spritzes.