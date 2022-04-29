This New Calgary Taproom Is Like Sipping Beers By The Beach In Tofino (VIDEO)
Yes please!
Trips to the beach and the coast are few and far between in landlocked Alberta.
However, if you're pining for an evening drinking ice-cold beers at the beach, this brand-new taproom has opened in Calgary and it could almost fool you into thinking you're in Tofino.
Rising Tides has just opened in the Montgomery neighbourhood of Calgary and it's bringing those much-needed coastal vibes to the northwest of the city.
Taking influence from the west coast, murals of ocean creatures such as orcas and otters adorn the walls of the beautifully-designed space. There's a ton of greenery on display and the tiles around the bar even look like fish scales to fully capture the theme. All that's missing is the ocean views.
The taproom has a selection of locally made craft beers on tap to try and you can pick up glasses or flights if you're feeling indecisive. They also serve wine and cocktails for any non-beer drinkers.
If you're feeling peckish, there's food available including sandwiches and even charcuteries boxes available to snack on between sips.
One of the coolest parts is the taproom's Giving Wall where local organizations will be featured quarterly. Guests will receive tokens for buying beer during their "reverse happy hour" known as "High Tide", or if they buy a highlighted beer and $1 from each sale will go to the organization of their choice.
The taproom has a mission of creating a safe and inclusive community for its guests and in the wider beer industry, and has a focus on amplifying BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+ and women-led operations across Canada.
If you're looking for a new bar to hang out and try some delicious craft beers while giving back to the community, Rising Tides is the place to be.
Rising Tides Taproom
Price: 💸
Address: 4545 Bowness Rd. N.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: If you want to feel like your sipping beer by the beach, Rising Tides is the place to be. This inclusive taproom is not only beautifully-designed with a beachy feel, but you can also give back to the community.