Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best bars in calgary

This Calgary Bar Feels Like You've Been Whisked Away To Sip Cocktails In The Caribbean

Let’s pretend we’re on vacation.

A parrot decoration at the Tipsy Parrot Rum Shack. Right: Two drinks served at the Rum Shack.

A parrot decoration at the Tipsy Parrot Rum Shack. Right: Two drinks served at the Rum Shack.

Charlie Hart | Narcity

Winter might be insisting on hanging around for a little bit longer, but luckily Calgary’s latest pop-up bar is ready to transport you to warmer climates.

The Tipsy Parrot Rum Shack will be downtown at the Fairmont Palliser and it’s like being transported to the Caribbean with no flights necessary.

The pop-up, which sits on the Boulevard-level of the hotel, has been fully decked out with island-themed decor including sharks, parrots and lobsters, so there are plenty of opportunities to snag the perfect shot for Instagram. Visitors are also encouraged to dig out their best tropical attire to match.

As expected the cocktails are heavy on the rum and you can try anything from the Tipsy Parrot's take on a classic Mule with freshly grated nutmeg and ginger beer, or a banana Old Fashioned with banana rum, banana syrup and black walnut bitters.

The food also takes inspiration from the Caribbean with Jamaican beef patties, jerk cauliflower, shrimp ceviche and pineapple upside-down cake on offer.

The pop-up is open between Tuesday to Sunday 5-10 p.m. from March 1 to April 30 so make sure to stop by if you’re looking for a little slice of a vacation.

Tipsy Parrot Rum Shack

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktails and Caribbean-inspired food.

Address: 133 9 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Tropical drinks and a delicious Caribbean-inspired menu are as close as we can get to a beach in the city.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...