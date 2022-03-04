This Calgary Bar Feels Like You've Been Whisked Away To Sip Cocktails In The Caribbean
Let’s pretend we’re on vacation.
Winter might be insisting on hanging around for a little bit longer, but luckily Calgary’s latest pop-up bar is ready to transport you to warmer climates.
The Tipsy Parrot Rum Shack will be downtown at the Fairmont Palliser and it’s like being transported to the Caribbean with no flights necessary.
The pop-up, which sits on the Boulevard-level of the hotel, has been fully decked out with island-themed decor including sharks, parrots and lobsters, so there are plenty of opportunities to snag the perfect shot for Instagram. Visitors are also encouraged to dig out their best tropical attire to match.
As expected the cocktails are heavy on the rum and you can try anything from the Tipsy Parrot's take on a classic Mule with freshly grated nutmeg and ginger beer, or a banana Old Fashioned with banana rum, banana syrup and black walnut bitters.
The food also takes inspiration from the Caribbean with Jamaican beef patties, jerk cauliflower, shrimp ceviche and pineapple upside-down cake on offer.
The pop-up is open between Tuesday to Sunday 5-10 p.m. from March 1 to April 30 so make sure to stop by if you’re looking for a little slice of a vacation.
Tipsy Parrot Rum Shack
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails and Caribbean-inspired food.
Address: 133 9 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Tropical drinks and a delicious Caribbean-inspired menu are as close as we can get to a beach in the city.