Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in calgary

A Pop-Up Is Opening In Calgary This Weekend & Everything On The Menu Costs Less Than $13

It’s here for one weekend only!

Calgary Staff Writer
A Pop-Up Is Opening In Calgary This Weekend & Everything On The Menu Costs Less Than $13
@paperplanesyyc | Instagram, @pubblicoitaliankitchen | Instagram

A new pop-up cocktail bar is heading to Marda Loop in Calgary this weekend and it’s sticking around for one weekend only, so grab your friends.

Paper Planes is setting up shop above Pubblico Italian Kitchen and will feature a range of unfussy cocktails and snacks to really amp up your weekend plans.

Make sure you come ready to eat. The mouthwatering menu has everything from kaarage-style chicken tendies, pierogies, tuna tostada and even spam fried rice arancini because who doesn’t love a good bar snack?

However, the cocktails are definitely set to be the main attraction. On offer are classics such as the bar’s the namesake Paper Plane and Espresso Martinis.

But there are also some truly unique drinks thrown into the mix such as the "Pretty White Boy" with bourbon, peach, sage and “docta peppa” syrup or the "Punch Buggy, No Returns" with tequila, hibiscus and roasted pineapple punch.

Even better, nothing on the menu costs more than $13 so you can eat and drink until your heart’s content.

Paper Planes will be opening its doors on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19 from 5 p.m. to 11p.m. On Sunday, February 20, the spot is hosting a drag brunch between 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

Paper Planes

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cocktail bar

Address: 2018 33 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: This pop-up bar has tasty snacks and truly unique cocktails - all for under $13.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ottawa restaurants

Ottawa Has A New Bar For Mouthwatering Street Food & It’s Like A Mini Trip To Vietnam

Try the Spill The Tea Cocktail and Pho Bomb. 🤤

@hungrydiana | Instagram, @saigonottawa | Instagram

Ottawa's first Vietnamese bar just opened and it's the mix of cocktail bar and street food that we've been missing.

Saigon Restaurant is a new addition to the Byward Market and the menu will have you drooling.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Hidden Detroit Speakeasy Is Like Drinking In A Prohibition Era Bar

Party like it's the 1920's!
robbies787 | Instagram,michlorko | Instagram

If your weekly happy hour with friends is starting to feel stale, maybe you need to add some excitement back into getting drinks. The Keep might be the answer to that. It's one of the best hidden bars in Detroit and it will feel like you've entered a brand new underground world when you climb down the stairs.

It almost feels like you're sneaking around to order drinks and like you're in an exclusive club with the other people in the bar. You can definitely imagine some old-timey mobsters carting down barrels of liquor into this dimly lit basement covered in red brick. 

Keep ReadingShow less

14 Unique Places To Study In Calgary So You Feel Like You Still Have A Life

Don't let midterm szn get the best of you.
thechanggxng

We're in the midst of October, so that means midterms are upon us. October to November is easily the hardest time of year for a lot of students. We're swamped with group projects, midterms, papers, and studying for upcoming finals. With all of the never-ending craziness going around us, it's difficult to maintain a social life.

No matter how busy you get though, it's always important to take time for yourself and take frequent breaks. I'm not saying that it's a good idea to go on a 3-day bender when you have an essay due on Monday, but a night out to take a break from studying probably won't kill you, especially if you're in dire need of some stress relief.

Keep ReadingShow less

11 Places To Go Out In Calgary Tonight That Aren't Clubs

The club isn't the best place to find a lover...
shannelfit

We've all been there. It's a Friday, and you're in the mood to go out, but not "out" out. You're willing to contour, but not apply fake lashes. You won't put on your best outfit, but you're not going to look homeless either. 

"But where can we go if we're not going to the club?!", you may ask. Don't you fret, Calgary has a super awesome bar scene that's much more laid back than a night at Cowboys or Commonwealth, but still super fun.

Keep ReadingShow less