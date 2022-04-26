NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Alberta Winery Is Like A Cute French Town In The Countryside & You Can Drink Unique Wines

There's always time for wine. 🍷

Calgary Staff Writer
Alberta might not be as well-known for its wines as neighbouring B.C., but you don't actually have to venture too far if you're looking to try some unique local vino.

Spirit Hills Winery is less than an hour away from downtown Calgary and you'll be able to sip delicious wine in the countryside.

The winery is in Millarville, in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Instead of traditional grapes, Spirit Hills specializes in flower wines. Honey, berries and flowers are used to replicate the taste of your usual favourite tipple.

The wines use ingredients local to Alberta including blackcurrants, saskatoons, dandelions, herbs and spices to create their truly unique wines and they even use honey created by their very own bees for a truly local experience.

The winery itself gives French country house vibes and is surrounded by beautiful blooms so you can soak in the sun and dream of being in Europe. You can enjoy a range of wines including their own red, white, rose, and sangria.

If you book in advance, you'll be able to take an hour-long winery tour where the family will show you the process of making flower wines from the honey used, and the fermentation process to bottling. You'll also get to taste some of the unique wines too.

If you're just looking to try a couple of different flavours, you can also grab a glass from the winery's tasting room and sip your wine overlooking the stunning foothills for the dreamiest summer weekend.

Spirit Hills Winery

Price: Tours start from $15 per person.

Address: Millarville, AB.

Why You Should Go: This Alberta winery could fool you into thinking you were in the French countryside. You can enjoy unique floral wines in the stunning foothills.

Website

