This Farm In Alberta Is Super Cheap To Visit & You Can Hang Out With Alpacas All Day Long

No need to blow your budget!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone at Kirks Alpaca Farm. Right: An Alpaca.

If you're looking for a summer day out but you don't want to blow your budget, this farm is super affordable to visit and you'll get to spend time with 90 alpacas.

Kirks Alpaca Farm is in Torrington, just over an hour's drive from Calgary and not only is the farm a great budget-friendly day out, but you'll also get to hang out with adorable furry friends.

The farm started in 2019 and it's now home to almost a hundred alpacas that wander around. Once you arrive, you can pet the alpacas, feed them and maybe even take a selfie with them.

There's an $8 booking fee to reserve a spot and this helps pay for the feed you can give to the alpacas and chickens as you stroll through the farm.

As well as the adorable animals, the farm also has its own shop where you can buy alpaca wool socks, hats, scarves, gloves and yarn made from real alpaca fur.

The store also has tons of local products to pick up from coffee beans, candles and pottery to farm-fresh eggs.

So if you're looking to spend a day escaping city life and taking in that country air, Kirks Alpaca Farm is well worth the visit.

Kirks Alpaca Farm

Price: Booking fee is $8 per family and admission is donation based.

Address: 320065B Range Rd. 255, Torrington, AB

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a fun and affordable activity, this farm is just outside of Calgary and you can spend the day feeding and petting adorable alpacas.

Website

