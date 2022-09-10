NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

calgary zoo

The Calgary Zoo Is Hosting An Adults-Only Night With Cocktails & Fancy Eats

You'll get a behind-the-scenes look at the animals too! 🦁

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary Zoo. Right: A baby gorilla at Calgary Zoo.

Calgary Zoo is giving guests the opportunity to see the zoo in a whole new light and you'll get the full VIP treatment.

It's time to dig out your best "zoo chic" outfit as the zoo is hosting its first-ever ZooLaLa event where you'll get behind-the-scenes access after hours and celebrate the zoo's conservation efforts.

The adults-only event will see the zoo completely transformed with live music and entertainment as well as delicious snacks and creative cocktails.

Guests will be able to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour and visit some of the zoo's most iconic residents. So if you've ever wanted to see what a giraffe's bedroom looks like, or meet a pride of lions on a backroad walking tour, this is your chance.

Snacks will be available throughout the zoo grounds including Nori wraps, a gourmet taco bar and a donut hole station with chantilly cream and Kahlua chocolate sauce.

More expensive ticket packages also include a tapas tent or even a three-course gourmet dinner.

There is also a huge online auction and 50/50 raffle to raise money for conservation work carried out by Calgary Zoo.

The dress code is "zoo chic" so it's time to get creative with your animal-inspired costumes.

ZooLaLa

Price: Tickets start from $99 per person

When: From 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Address: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at some of Calgary Zoo's most-loved residents, all while sampling delicious snacks and cocktails.

Accessibility: This event is accessible but not all back-of-house areas are. Those who need wheelchair or powerchair access should contact Guest Relations before the event.

Website

