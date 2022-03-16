6 Super Fun Things To Do In Calgary & You Don't Even Need To Leave The City
There’s so much on your doorstep.
Alberta is truly known for its outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking in the summer. However, Calgary has some really fun things to see and do for when you don't want to leave the city.
As beautiful as Banff is (and you should definitely go), sometimes you just don’t want to get in the car and leave the city and that is absolutely AOK.
If you’re searching for some things to do that are right on your doorstep, look no further.
Rent A Bike From Calgary River Wheels
Price: From $16 per hour.
Address: 1608 17 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Calgary has loads of great river trails to explore and biking around is one of the best ways to see it all. You can follow the Bow River Trail, head out to Princes Island Park and head over the Peace Bridge.
Check Out The Pool At Hotel Arts
Price: $20 per person.
Address: 119 12 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: The pool is open year-round but is covered by an inflatable roof during the cooler months so it’s the perfect place to head come rain or shine. You can also grab brunch and pool snacks and make a day of it.
Become A Pinball Wizard At Pinbar
Address: 501 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: We’re not sure if there’s any secret to actually being good at pinball, but it’s definitely fun to try. Pinbar has a huge range of different pinball and arcade games to keep you occupied for hours.
Sunbathe At Sandy Beach Park
Address: 4500 14A St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Sandy Beach is the perfect location to chill out by the water, and it's just a stone's throw from downtown. You can float on the Elbow River or have a BBQ on the hottest days.
Grab A Rooftop Beer At Craft Beer Market
Address: 345 10 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: When patio season hits, the whole city is ready for it and one of the best patios in downtown Calgary is at Craft Beer Market. With great views of the skyline and an unmatched selection of beers, it’s always a good place to be.
Visit Rome (Kind Of)
Price: From $24.70 per person.
Address: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E., Calgary AB.
Why You Should Go: This exhibition lets you explore Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel right from the heart of Calgary. You can fully immerse yourself in some of the world’s most iconic artwork and it’s way cheaper than heading to Rome.