I’ve Lived In Calgary For 2 Years & These 6 Attractions Are Actually Worth Visiting
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When I moved to Calgary two years ago, I didn't know much about some of the city's biggest attractions. I'd heard about the Calgary Tower, the Stampede and obviously Banff which is close by, but I was keen to head out and explore what the city has to offer.
There's no shortage of things to do in the city and it can be hard to know which attractions are worth parting with your hard-earned cash for.
Whether you're looking for a chill activity or to get hyped up at a hockey game, there are a few huge Calgary attractions that I personally think are well worth the money.
These are the six Calgary attractions that I would absolutely recommend heading to, whether you're a Calgary local or visiting the city.
Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
Price: Adult tickets are $34.95 plus GST, Senior tickets (60+) are $32.95 plus GST, tickets for children aged 3-15 are $24.95 plus GST and infants under 3 go for free.
Address: 210 St. George’s Dr. N.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you think visiting the zoo is just for kids, you're definitely mistaken. Calgary Zoo is one of the city's most-loved attractions for a good reason. The zoo is home to hundreds of animals from Asia, Africa and even a specific area just for Canadian wildlife. While you wander around, you'll be able to check out gorillas, giraffes, penguins, lions, snow leopards, red pandas and more.
However an overload of cute animals is not the only thing the zoo has to offer, with tons of events throughout the year from the magical Zoolights over winter to brunches, and boozy adult-only events so you'll never get bored.
The Canadian Rockies
Price: Day passes for Kananaskis Country start from $15 per vehicle. Parks Canada entry for adults is $10.50, for seniors $9 and free those ages 17 and under.
Address: Kananaskis Country and Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: While it's not strictly Calgary, the stunning mountains and lakes of Kananaskis and Banff National Park are around an hour's drive away and they're a must-see for anyone spending time in Calgary. Exploring the towns of Canmore and Banff are the perfect chill activity with tons of cute cafes and shops and plenty of bars and restaurants to check out.
If you're looking to make the most of the great outdoors, there are so many activities for you to enjoy. You can head out skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in winter, while spring, summer and fall are the perfect time to tackle hundreds of spectacular hikes in the region. You can also head out paddle boarding on stunning turquoise lakes. Just be prepared for them to be cold year-round!
Calgary Stampede
Price: Adult tickets are $23, Senior tickers (65+) are $15, children's tickets (aged 7-12) are $14 and children under 7 go free.
When: July 7 - 16, 2023
Address: Various
Why You Need To Go: The Calgary Stampede is probably the biggest event in the city every year and if you have the opportunity to go, you won't regret it. There's so much to see and do over the epic 10-day event from checking out some of the biggest musicians in the world to grabbing wild snacks in the midway. That's not to mention the rodeo and the evening show too.
As well as all the huge attractions on Stampede Park, there are also a ton of music festivals taking place across the city too from Badlands to Cowboys with something for everybody. The buzz in the city is so contagious that you'll want to dig out your cowboy boots and learn how to two-step stat!
Prince's Island Park
Price: Free
Address: Fourth St. and First Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Prince's Island Park is one of the city's most-loved areas and it's for a good reason. The huge park has so much green space right alongside the stunning Bow River for the perfect slice of peace with gorgeous views of the city.
The park really comes alive in the summer. I love spending days or evenings here, whether just relaxing in the sun with a book, taking a walk, people-watching or playing frisbee with friends. The only downside is there aren't many places close by to pick up drinks and snacks so as long as you come prepared, you can literally hang out all day. Summer vibes don't get anymore perfect than this.
Watching a Calgary Flames game
Price: Prices TBC
Address: 555 Saddledome Rise S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: It's practically a Calgary rite of passage to head to a Flames game at the Saddledome so if you're visiting during hockey season (usually between October and June), picking up tickets is a must! I'll be the first to admit that watching sports isn't usually my idea of fun, but the atmosphere is infectious and it's enough to make even the most sports-averse person get on board.
There's nothing better than picking up an obnoxiously large drink and popcorn and cheering on the Flames with thousands of other fans.
Calgary Central Library
Price: Free
Address: 800 Third St. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: One place I will always recommend people visit in the city is the gorgeous Central Library. Architecture enthusiasts will want to pay attention as the building was named as one of the world's most beautiful libraries by Conde Nast Traveller and it definitely lives up to the title.
The building is so impressive and you could spend hours just wandering around checking out every single floor. As it's a library, there are tons of comfy spots to relax after browsing through the thousands of books on display. There's even a great coffee shop to pick up drinks and snacks. It's well worth taking the time to check it out.
