This Easy 2km Hike Near Calgary Leads You To An Emerald Lake Surrounded By Mountains
It's out of this world! 😍
Spring is just around the corner and if you're already starting to plan adventures in the sunshine, one of the most stunning Kananaskis hikes is actually set to reopen soon.
Grassi Lakes is one of Alberta's most popular easy hiking trails and it's for a good reason. The 2-kilometre hike takes you to the most stunning emerald lake lined with trees and gorgeous mountain views.
It's just a 20-minute drive from the town of Canmore and under an hour and a half from Calgary.
The trail was closed to the public last year for construction, however, keen hikers can now rejoice because according to Alberta Parks, the beautiful trail is set to reopen to the public in spring 2023.
If you're keen to visit Grassi Lakes this year, you should start planning your trip now to the out-this-world lake.
Not only is the hike super short, but it's also only 125 metres of elevation so it's not super steep either.
You have the option of taking two different routes when you reach a fork in the trail around 100 metres from the trailhead. The easier of the two is on the right-hand side and while the other one has some very steep sections, it also has stunning views of both a waterfall and the town of Canmore.
After a short hike, you'll arrive at the lake itself with its magical green water and towering trees.
With hiking season still ahead, Grassi Lakes is a great option to get you started.
Grassi Lakes Trail
When: Grassi Lakes is due to reopen in spring 2023
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Grassi Lakes trail is one of the most famous hikes in Kananaskis. Not only is it super easy, but you get rewarded with stunning views of a gorgeous emerald lake.