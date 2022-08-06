This Alberta Hike Takes You Around A Bright Blue Sparkling Lake & Waterfalls
It's the perfect summer adventure!
Alberta really has scenery like no other province and there are a ton of different hikes to try out, each with its own unique views.
This Alberta hike won't disappoint as it takes you around the outside of a stunning blue lake and you'll see waterfalls and mountain views for miles too.
Upper Kananaskis Lake is less than two hours away from Calgary but it really feels like the heart of the rocky mountains with its bright blue water and mountain scenery.
While the trail is long at 15.7 kilometres, the best thing about it is that it is relatively flat, so it's great for inexperienced hikers too — but make sure to wear your hiking boots as it does get rocky in places.
The trail takes around five hours to complete but as you follow the outskirts of the lakeshore, you'll spot stunning waterfalls, have to cross over bridges and you might even spot some wildlife on your journey.
Make sure to bring plenty of water, snacks, bug spray and sunscreen because although the hike isn't too difficult, it can get extremely hot on sunny days.
As well as hiking, there are also plenty of other activities to do at the lake including paddle boarding and kayaking.
Upper Kananaskis Lake
Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can follow this long loop trail around Upper Kananaskis Lake and take in the gorgeous blue water and mountain views. There are even some waterfalls to see on the way.