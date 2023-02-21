Morning Brief: Which Jobs Are Threatened By AI, Jully Black's NBA Anthem Edit & More
9 things you need to know for Tuesday, February 21.
Good morning and welcome back to the long weekend crowd — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: A young woman says she left her boyfriend after he freaked out at her during a Super Bowl commercial, going as far as punching a hole in the wall in anger. The 25-year-old thought his partner was trying to change the channel during an ad. The issue (other than the unchecked aggression)? The ad was for the American streaming service Tubi and was intentionally designed to look like someone was trying to change the channel during the broadcast.
In Case You Missed It
Why Should All Canadians Tip At Least 15%?
If it were up to our own Tristan Wheeler, everyone would tip a minimum of 15% — at every opportunity. His rationale for why tipping culture hasn't yet gone too far is pretty straightforward: customer service is a hard and often thankless job, he can afford to spare a few extra shillings and it's simply a nice thing to do.
There's another big factor, too — maybe the biggest of them all, depending on your point of view: the system in Canada is broken. "I don't think it should be up to the customer to subsidize the wages of staff so employers can save some money," Tristan writes. Not tipping at all, however, just furthers the exploitation of the worker.
- My Take: The Morning Brief's weekend editor, Avery, recently asked how much I thought newsletter writers should be tipped. At least 30%, I reckon. Unfortunately, 30% of zero is still zero.
Why Did Jully Black Change The Lyrics To 'O Canada'?
Jully Black singing "O Canada" at the 2023 NBA All Star game.
Jully Black is something of a modern Canadian music legend, dubbed by some peers as our "Queen of R&B." So it wasn't really a shock that the 45-year-old Juno Award-winner was tapped to perform "O Canada" at this past weekend's NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City, Utah.
What did turn heads, however, was Black's small but significant tweak of the Canadian anthem lyrics, singing "our home on native land" rather than "our home and native land." After the rendition, Black put to bed the suggestion that maybe she had accidentally flubbed the line, revealing that she consulted Indigenous friends before committing to the performance, Sarah Rohoman writes.
- Random Note: This year, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the fourth Canadian player to be named an NBA All-Star, joining Hall of Famer Steve Nash, former first overall pick Andrew Wiggins and now-Raptors assistant coach Jamaal "Big Cat" Magloire.
What Jobs Are Most Likely To Be Replaced By Artificial Intelligence?
With the rise of artificial intelligence threatening to turn our world on its head, we figured it was a good time to ponder which sort of human-powered jobs are most likely to be taken over by machines — and who better to ask than an AI program? We asked generative text tool ChatGPT which human jobs will be replaced by AI tech in the next 10 years and the results were a mixed bag, ranging from the obvious (data processing) to the surprising (customer service). The exceedingly human Asymina Kantorowicz walks us through what else made ChatGPT's list.
What Else You Need To Know Today
✈️ TRAVEL TIPS
If you're planning to take off on an out-of-town trip anytime soon, travel experts are warning vacationers against over-sharing on public social media accounts — or put simply: skip on that selfie. The reason? It's not the best idea to broadcast to would-be thieves that you're out of the country and your home is unoccupied. MTL Blog's Sofia Misenheimer has more on the issue.
🥾 TAKE A HIKE
Whether you've got the gear to conquer snowy trails or just want to get a head start on your summer weekend plans, it's never a bad time to plan a hike in the beautiful Alberta countryside. Charlie Hart reviews the Grassi Lakes trail, part of the soon-to-reopen Kananaskis system near Calgary. There you'll find a stunning emerald lake at the end of a manageable 2-km stroll.
📺 CROSSING STREAMS
If Netflix's decision to crack down on password sharing between users who don't live together has you reconsidering your subscription to the streaming giant, maybe it's time to check out what other services have to offer. Janice Rodrigues broke down nine other streamers, including several free-to-watch services like CBC Gem and Pluto TV. Here's what's now playing.
🤢 TOTAL RECALL
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have issued new recalls for eight food products, MTL Blog's Mike Chaar reports. Among the items you need to purge from your fridges and pantries ASAP are a President's Choice brand cheddar cheese that faces possible Listeria contamination and McCain fries that could contain undeclared allergens. Check the full list here.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner — aka Sansa Stark — turns 27 years old today. Retired former Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis is 32. Halifax's own Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page is 36. Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent is 40. Sketch comedy legend turned horror director Jordan Peele is 44. Footnote-loving "Infinite Jest" author David Foster Wallace would have been 61 today. Frasier funnyman Kelsey Grammer turns 68. CSI standout William Petersen hits the big 7-0. The late Alan Rickman would have been 77 today. The late, incomparable Nina Simone was born 90 years ago.
Thanks for reading Narcity's Canada Morning Brief — the newsletter that is still written by a human.
Have a question or comment about today's edition? Let me know at andrew.potter@narcity.com or hit me up on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great day and I will see you back here tomorrow!