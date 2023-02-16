9 Streaming Services In Canada To Try If You Want To Take A Break From Netflix
Some of these are free, too!
Let's face it, it's hard to pick the best streaming platforms in Canada, especially since so many new ones have launched over the last few years.
With the OG — Netflix Canada — having made some major changes to their password-sharing rules recently, some Canadians have been looking into potential alternatives… and there are quite a few out there.
From free services like CBC Gem and Pluto TV, to paid platforms like Crave and Disney+, there are plenty of streaming options to choose from depending on what you're looking for.
Here's a look at the streaming subscriptions available in Canada right now, especially if you're thinking of saying goodbye to Netflix.
Crave
Popular titles: House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The Handmaid's Tale
Subscription cost: From $9.99 per month
Owned by Bell Media, Crave first launched in 2014 to "complement Canada’s current TV offerings" at an affordable price.
It has exclusive access to the entire HBO library, which is probably the biggest perk, and also features some big Hollywood blockbusters too.
So, if you're looking to switch things up a bit, this might be a good place to start.
Disney+
Popular titles: The Mandalorean, Wanda Vision, Avengers: Endgame, Hamilton, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Subscription cost: From $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually
If you're a hardcore Disney fan and want access to the best of it, it might be time to consider signing up for Disney+.
You can stream loads of original Disney content, and there are so many family-friendly options (like Frozen II or Soul).
Another huge perk is that adults can binge so many TV shows and movies from the Marvel and Star Wars universes, which means it's a great platform to catch up with superhero content.
Prime Video
Popular titles: The Boys, The Lord of the Rings
Subscription cost: Free with Prime membership (which is $9.99 per month)
If you're an Amazon Prime member, you get access to so many movies and TV shows for no extra cost with Prime Video.
The streaming service features a varied catalog, with a good blend of big blockbusters and popular tv shows.
One of the best perks is access to Amazon Prime Video's original content, which it is heavily investing in at the moment.
CBC Gem
Popular titles: Kim's Convenience, Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms
Subscription cost: Free (with optional extras)
CBC has its very own streaming platform and you can catch a lot of classic Canadian content on it.
CBC Gem has a great roster of funny sitcoms, dramas and documentaries (if the latter is more your vibe).
The best part? It's free, although there is a premium membership available for $4.99 per month.
Apple TV+
Popular titles: The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance
Subscription cost: From $8.99 per month
Apple TV+ is another streaming option available in Canada, and it offers new Apple Originals every month.
What’s great about it is that you can catch plenty of original content that you'd be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.
On the flip side, Apple TV+ has limited older content, so if binge-watching all of Friends is more your vibe, this probably isn't for you.
Paramount+
Popular titles: Wolfpack, Halo
Subscription cost: From $9.99 per month
Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount+ is a streaming service that offers a balance between original content and big blockbusters.
You can get access to a host of movies and TV shows, as well as to networks like CBS.
And, of course, it also has Paramount+ original content.
Pluto TV
Popular titles: How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, Vanilla Sky, Judge Judy
Subscription cost: Free
One of the newest entrants to Canada's list of streaming services, Pluto TV is an ad-supported platform that launched in 2022.
The current selection is mainly classic shows and movies, a lot of which are from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, with some ads thrown into the mix.
So, if you're looking to re-watch old classics or want a dose of nostalgia, this might be for you.
Tubi
Popular titles: Thelma and Louise, Legally Blonde, Taken
Subscription cost: Free
This is another free streaming service that has gotten super popular over the last few years.
Tubi features a number of classic movies and shows, all broken down by genre. The selection is pretty massive, so while there are a lot of classics, there are also a lot of not-so-great movies you'll have to wade through, too.
The selection is mostly from the '70s, '80s and '90s and, you have to be okay with advertisements on the platform, too.
Shudder
Popular titles: The Hills Have Eyes, Nightmare on Elm Street
Subscription cost: From $5.99 a month
And, finally, if horror movies are your idea of a good time, then you might want to consider Shudder.
This American subscription service is for all things horror and features a pretty neat catalogue, from thrillers to supernatural thrillers. There's also Shudder original content.
If you're a fan of the genre, Shudder will be able to introduce you to a host of movies you probably didn't even know existed. Also, you don't have to deal with ads with this one.
But, again, a lot of the catalogue features older movies, so if you like watching new releases only, this might not be for you.