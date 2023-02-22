Netflix Canada Just Dropped Its New List For March & There's Some Steamy Content Coming Up
From a new season of Sex/Life to brand new episodes of Shadow and Bone.
Listen up! Netflix Canada has just released its list of new movies and tv shows for the month of March and there's some seriously juicy stuff coming up.
From a brand-new season ofSex/Life, which incidentally has been filmed around Toronto, to the second part of Season 4 of You, there's just so much to look forward to.
Not to mention the chance to binge-watch some old favourites such as Men in Black I and II or get a dose of nostalgia watching Good Will Hunting.
What to watch on Netflix Canada this March
If you've been keeping up with the drama behind the hit series Sex/Life, you'll probably know that season 1 ended on something of a cliffhanger with Billie and Brad. The new season picks up at that moment and delves into the emotional fallout that comes with her decision. Expect things to get pretty heated in this sexy love triangle which drops on March 2.
That isn't the only steamy show gracing Netflix next month either. The fourth season ofLove Is Blind will be coming to your screens on March 24, so get ready to catch up with Nick and Vanessa Lachey as they try to help singles find love.
Meanwhile, speaking of pretty traumatic love, you also have the second part of season 4 of You to look forward to. The midseason finale left a number of big questions in its wake as well as a major cliffhanger. You can expect to get all the answers you want in the final five episodes which will be released on March 9.
If what you're craving is a little fantasy drama, then the next season of Shadow and Bone will also be coming to Netflix on March 16. The latest season will follow Alina and Mal as they're on the run. From finding new allies to searching for new mythical amplifiers, there's a whole lot of adventure, mystery and magic in this tv adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's popular books.
And for laughs, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will be reprising the roles of Audrey and Nick Spitz in the sequel to the hit movie Murder Mystery. Now full-time detectives managing their own private agency, things take an unexpected turn when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja, on his private island.
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in March 2023
- Cheat – March 1
- Tonight You're Sleeping with Me – March 1
- Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 – March 1
- Baby Mama – March 1
- Couples Retreat – March 1
- Fakes: Season 1 – March 1
- Gran Torino – March 1
- Hunt – March 1
- The Intern – March 1
- Léon: The Professional – March 1
- Little Angel: Volume 2 – March 1
- Men in Black – March 1
- Men in Black II – March 1
- Omertà – March 1
- Promising Young Woman – March 1
- Sense and Sensibility – March 1
- Stepmom – March 1
- The Threesome – March 1
- When We Were Boys – March 1
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 – March 2
- Karate Sheep – March 2
- Masameer County: Season 2 – March 2
- Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil – March 2
- Sex/Life: Season 2 – March 2
- Space Jam: A New Legacy – March 2
- The Flash: Season 9 – March 3
- Love at First Kiss – March 3
- Next in Fashion: Season 2 – March 3
- Split the Root – March 3
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – March 4
- Divorce Attorney Shin – March 4
- Ridley Jones: Season 5 – March 6
- Good Will Hunting – March 7
- Faraway – March 8
- MH370: The Plane That Disappeared – March 8
- You: Season 4 Part 2 – March 9
- The Flash: Season – March 10
- The Glory Part 2 – March 10
- Have a nice day! – March 10
- Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10
- Outlast – March 10
- Rana Naidu – March 10
- Ariyoshi Assists – March 14
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle – March 14
- Adrift – March 15
- File 13 – March 15
- I, Tonya – March 15
- The Law of the Jungle – March 15
- Mommy – March 15
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story – March 15
- Splice – March 15
- Interstellar – March 16
- Shadow and Bone: Season 2 – March 16
- Still Time – March 16
- Dance 100 – March 17
- In His Shadow – March 17
- Maestro in Blue – March 17
- The Magician's Elephant – March 17
- Noise – March 17
- Sky High: The Series – March 17
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7 – March 20
- We Lost Our Human – March 21
- Invisible City: Season 2 – March 22
- Jackass Forever – March 22
- The Kingdom: Season 2 – March 22
- Waco: American Apocalypse – March 22
- Johnny – March 23
- The Night Agent – March 23
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – March 24
- Love is Blind: Season 4 – March 24
- My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1 – March 27
- InuYasha: Seasons 4-5 – March 28
- Mae Martin: SAP – March 28
- Emergency: NYC – March 29
- Unseen – March 29
- Wellmania – March 29
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold – March 30
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke – March 30
- Pulp Fiction – March 30
- Riverdale: Season 7 – March 30
- Unstable – March 30
- Copycat Killer – March 31
- Kill Boksoon – March 31
- Murder Mystery 2 – March 31
Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in March 2023
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 10 – March 14
- The Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 – March 28
- Casual: Seasons 1-4 – March 30
- Grown Ups – March 30
- 300 – March 30