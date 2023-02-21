'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Will Premiere On Netflix Soon & Here's Everything We Know
This one was shot in Seattle!
The popular reality dating show Love Is Blindis coming back for another season and you'll only have to wait a few more weeks to binge it.
Netflix just announced Season 4 of Love Is Blind will premiere in March and will feature a new cast of singles in Seattle looking for love in the pods.
Netflix released a trailer on February 21 that features fans watching the show.
"When's Season 4 coming out?" one fan asks at the start of the trailer.
Later, another fan is shown watching Iyanna and Jarrette's wedding from the second season before commenting "that's so cute man" to the camera.
The teaser trailer ends with a voiceover from one of the new contestants saying, "I set this bar crazy high. I just hope it lives up to what we're hoping it will."
Love Is Blind Season 4 Trailer. Netflix | Youtube
"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them," Netflix said about the new season.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in January, the show's producer Chris Coelen called the new season "unbelievable."
"I will say Love Is Blind season four is, in my opinion, absolutely the most incredible, insane, ridiculous, great season of the show that we’ve ever made. It is unbelievable," Coelen said.
With just a month to go before the new season, here's everything we know so far about Love Is Blind Season 4.
When will Season 4 of Love Is Blind premiere on Netflix?
Season 4 of Love Is Blind will premiere on March 24.
In a press release, Netflix says the first five episodes will debut on that date, followed by three episodes on March 31, April 7 and the finale will premiere on April 14.
The new season will once again be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.
Where was Season 4 of Love Is Blind filmed?
Season 4 of Love Is Blind was filmed in Seattle, Washington.
Netflix has not revealed the cast just yet.
When was Season 4 of Love Is Blind filmed?
Netflix hasn't officially revealed when the fourth season of Love Is Blind was filmed, but in October 2022 host Nick Lachey revealed to Women's Health that seasons 4 and 5 have both already been filmed.
In May 2022, the Capitol Hill Seattle blog reported the show was filming around the city.
News of Season 4 comes less than two weeks after the third season's After The Altar special aired.
In the three-episode special, viewers got to see where the singles and couples featured in that season were at one year after the show wrapped up filming.
The most shocking part of the special was what happened between Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada after cheating allegations surfaced against Alagbada. In the special, Ross and Alagbada got engaged for a second time and that engagement was short-lived after Ross found out about the allegations and broke up with her former fiancé.
Viewers also got to see that the two couples that got married on the show — Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux as well as Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton — are still together.
Each season so far has ended with two weddings, although both couples who got together from Season 2 have since divorced. There also haven't been any pregnancy announcements so far involving Love Is Blind couples.
Seasons 1-3 of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix.
Netflix recently put out a call for singles for a Love Is Blindspinoff in the UK.