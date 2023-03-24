These Are The Main 'Love Is Blind' Couples To Watch Out For In Season 4 Of The Netflix Show
One engagement is already over!
Netflix's popular dating show Love Is Blind is back for Season 4 and the first five episodes give fans a look at which couples may be walking down the aisle.
Five couples fall in love and get engaged in the pods before they even get to see each other, before flying to Mexico for a romantic getaway.
It wouldn't be a reality show without some drama and a few couples are already put to the test with some rocky moments as they get closer to their wedding day.
Here are the five couples who left the pods together in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
Micah and Paul
Paul and Micah on Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Courtesy of Netflix.
Micah had a strong connection in the pods with Kwame initially, but in the end she said things felt right with Paul and the two got engaged.
In Mexico, Micah and Paul seem to be doing really well, until she sees Kwame for the first time and they hit it off at the pool.
Time will tell how things work out for this engaged couple.
Kwame and Chelsea
Chelsea and Kwame on Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Courtesy of Netflix.
Kwame initially wanted to propose to Micah early on, but when she basically ends it with him, he decides to set his sights on Chelsea.
Kwame and Chelsea get engaged and then hit their first rough patch in Mexico when Kwame meets Micah in person for the first time.
Chelsea watches from the sidelines while her new fiancé and his former love interest have a long flirty chat by the pool.
It's safe to say something always goes down at the pool on this show!
Irina and Zack
Zack and Irina on Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Courtesy of Netflix.
Although Zack really struggles to choose between Irina and Bliss, in the end, he says he "trusts" Irina and asks her to marry him.
However, things get a bit awkward once they see each other for the first time and Irina rejects Zack when he asks if he could kiss her. Irina also points out that Zack looks like a "cartoon character" and tells him he needs to "blink more."
Their relationship only gets rockier in Mexico.
Fans don't get to see them connect on any level and they both decide to end their relationship before heading home.
At the end of Episode 5, we see Zack meeting up with Bliss and telling her he "made the wrong choice."
We'll have to wait until next week to see where things go for the two of them.
As for Irina, she ends up revealing that she has feelings for Micah's fiancé Paul.
It's a messy situation all around!
Marshall and Jackie
Jackie and Marshall on Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Courtesy of Netflix.
Jackie has to choose between Josh and Marshall in the pods.
She ends up getting engaged to Marshall after expressing he is different from any other guy she's been with.
While they are initially in a honeymoon phase when they get to Mexico, things get emotional when Jackie mentions her family and having to go back home. She also expresses she's worried about pushing Marshall away.
We'll have to wait and see what happens next when they move in together in Seattle.
Brett and Tiffany
Brett and Tiffany on Season 4 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Courtesy of Netflix.
Tiffany and Brett hit it off in the pods and things are going really well
until Tiffany falls asleep as Brett is expressing his love to her.
Although he storms out of the room and is visibly upset, they seem to brush past it the following day and get engaged.
Unlike other couples, they don't have any drama in Mexico and seem like perhaps the strongest match.
Will it continue in Seattle? Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until March 31 to find out.
Episodes 1-5 of Love Is Blind Season 4 are now available on Netflix.
Episodes 6-8 will be available on March 31.