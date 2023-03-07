Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast Info Is Out & Here's Everything We Know So Far
This might be the most diverse cast yet!
Netflix is giving Love Is Blindfans a first look at the new group of singles who will be looking for love in the pods in Season 4 of the dating show.
With the premiere of the upcoming season coming later this month, viewers are getting a chance to meet the cast and see what they're looking for in a partner.
"Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods," Netflix said in a press release.
"When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?"
In a video released on Tuesday, the singles introduce themselves, share what they consider as red flags and what they're looking for in a partner.
Love is Blind Season 4 Meet the Cast clip.Netflix | Youtube
Netflix says it will release the full trailer for Season 4 on March 8.
From the cast to the hosts and filming location, here's everything we know so far about the new season of Love Is Blind.
Who will be in Season 4 of Love Is Blind?
April. Middle: Marshall. Right: Irina.
Courtesy of Netflix.
The new cast of Love Is Blind will feature 30 singles ranging in age from 26 to 39.
Among the cast is a flight attendant, an elementary school teacher, an aerospace engineer and a criminal defence attorney.
In the newly released video from Netflix, the cast introduce themselves and share some of their personality traits.
April, who is a 29-year-old sales and marketing coordinator, describes herself as "needy" and is looking for a partner who will nurture her.
Juan, a 30-year-old mortgage loan officer, says he can be messy sometimes with laundry and clothing. We're sure he's not the only one!
The cast also shared what red flags stand out to them.
Some of the more interesting ones include someone who's not willing to try new foods, bad breath and one person even broke up with someone who didn't think flossing was important (we're looking at you, Bill).
Will Season 4 of Love Is Blind have a more diverse cast?
Previous seasons of Love Is Blind have been called out for lacking in diversity, including by a former cast member.
In October 2022, Lauren Speed Hamilton from Season 1 of LIBcalled the show out on Twitter writing, "I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the Black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show…"
While it's unclear how the show will pan out and who will make it past the pod stages, the cast list shows Season 4 will have a pretty diverse cast.
About half of the cast is BIPOC and one former star of the reality dating series is already applauding the list.
"Such an amazing diverse cast!!! love to see it!!" former contestant Natalie Lee wrote in response to the Love Is Blind Instagram account post.
Who will host Season 4 of Love Is Blind?
Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts for Season 4 of the Netflix show.
The married couple has hosted Seasons 1-3 of Love Is Blind.
Where was Season 4 of Love Is Blind filmed?
Season 4 of Love Is Blind was filmed in Seattle, Washington.
When was Season 4 of Love Is Blind filmed?
Local news outlets in Seattle report that Love Is Blind was shooting around the city in May 2022.
When will Season 4 of Love Is Blind air on Netflix?
Season 4 will have 12 episodes, with new episodes dropping on Netflix every Friday.
Episodes 1-5 will be out on Match 24, episodes 6-8 on March 31, episodes 9-11 on April 7 and the final episode will be out on April 14.
You can also expect an After The Altar special at some point down the line.
Seasons 1-3 of Love Is Blind are available now on Netflix.