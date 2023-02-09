Netflix Is Casting For A 'Love Is Blind' UK Spinoff & You Don't Have To Be British To Apply
We've got the tea!
Love Is Blindis heading to the U.K. and singles will soon have another opportunity to find love in pods, so this might be a good backup plan if Valentine's Day disappoints!
Applications are now open for Love Is Blind: UK, which will film later in 2023, and the rules show that you don't need to be British to apply.
Netflix UK and Ireland tweeted out the news on February 8, along with a link for where to apply.
\u201cBig news: Love is Blind is coming to the UK! \ud83d\udc40\n\nApply here: https://t.co/2wRz0pQJiA\u201d— Netflix UK & Ireland (@Netflix UK & Ireland) 1675864822
To be eligible, you must be a U.K. resident and over the age of 18.
You must also have a valid passport for the whole period of filming and have the right to be able to travel to any location that production chooses.
Netflix says filming will take place this year and according to Cosmopolitan, the show will air in 2024.
Cosmo also says the show will be similar to the U.S. version where the couples will chat in the pods and build a meaningful connection before deciding to get engaged and get married.
The main Love Is Blind series became a smash hit when it debuted in 2020 and three seasons have aired to date, with more on the way.
The most recent season saw two couples get married in the finale.
The British version of the popular Netflix show will be produced by CPL Productions, a SevenOne Studios company.
As for who will host Love Is Blind: UK, those details have not yet been announced.
Applications for the U.K. version close on June 1, 2023.
This isn't the first spinoff for the American version of the show.
Love Is Blind has already launched spinoffs in Japan and Brazil and filming in Sweden will take place later this year.
The more the merrier!