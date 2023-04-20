Khloe Kardashian Hung Out With 'Love Is Blind' Star Alexa & Now She Wants To Be On The Show
Would you want to see her on the show?
How would you feel about seeing Khloe Kardashian dating in the Love Is Blind pods?
The Kardashian sister hung out with Love Is Blind Season 3 alum Alexa Lemieux at a Good American event in West Hollywood this week and joked with the idea that she wanted to be on the popular Netflix show.
"When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯♀️ 🤍 I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?" Khloe, who is a Good American co-founder, wrote in the caption alongside a series of pics with Lemieux.
"Wait did we just become best friends?!? I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr🔥" Lemieux replied in the comments.
Based on the reaction the post is receiving, people are split on the idea of Khloe or any of the Kardashian sisters joining the Netflix dating experiment.
However, one person suggested a celebrity version of Love Is Blind so that would include the best of both worlds.
According to People, Khloe is single after having an on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson since 2016.
The former couple are parents to two children together: a daughter True, 5, and an 8-month old son.
The break-ups have followed cheating allegations involving Thompson. However, it looks like a relationship between the two of them is not completely off the table.
A source told People that Khloe and Thompson became very close again after his mom died.
The Kardashian sister also thinks of Thompson as a great dad, which makes it harder for her to "completely shut the door on anything romantic," as reported by People.
As for which single sisters would be available to go on Love Is Blind, it looks like that would be Kim Kardashian who hasn't been linked to anyone romantically since her relationship with Pete Davidson ended.
Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner has been recently making headlines over a possible relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet after the two of them were spotted hanging out.
Kendall Jenner and Latino singer Bad Bunny have also sparked dating rumours after they were seen having dinner in California.
As for Kourtney Kardashian, she has been married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker since 2022.
Love Is Blind is currently casting for future seasons in three U.S. cities so we'll have to see if there's some truth to what Khloe was proposing in her Instagram post.
The fourth season of Love Is Blind just wrapped up with the reunion on Sunday.
Many fans have been criticizing the Love Is Blind hosts, Vanessa and Nick Lachey, ever since over how they handled the reunion and a growing petition is demanding they be removed from the program.
