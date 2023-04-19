Netflix Explained Why The 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Failed & They'll Know For Next Time
“We hate when these things happen."
Love Is Blind fans were left disappointed after the Season 4 reunion failed to go live on Sunday and now the CEOs of Netflix are clearing up what went wrong.
Many fans were eager to watch the live event that had been hyped up for weeks and then when it came time to tune in, viewers were left with an error message on their screens. Netflix initially asked for 15 minutes of patience, but the issues dragged on for over an hour, and the live event ended up being not-so-live for many fans.
“We’re really sorry to disappoint so many people,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said during a Q1 earnings call on Tuesday, as reported by Variety.
“We didn’t meet the standard that we expect ourselves: to serve our members and just be clear from a technical perspective," he said.
Peters continued to say that Netflix recently implemented some changes to try to improve live-streaming performance after the Chris Rock live special in March.
"We just didn’t see this bug in internal testing because it only became apparent once we put multiple systems interacting with each other under the load of millions of people trying to watch Love Is Blind.”
The Love Is Blind reunion was eventually released on Monday, almost 24 hours after it was originally supposed to air live. Some users managed to catch parts of it live, but it aired much later than expected.
Peters revealed that around 6.5 million viewers tuned in live, despite the streaming hiccups.
According to Variety, the Netflix executive said this won't be the end of livestreams and they do plan to make them happen in the future “when it makes sense creatively."
“We hate when these things happen, but we’ll learn from it and will get better,” Peters noted.
Many LIB fans shared their thoughts online once they did watch the reunion and they've been going after the hosts, Vanessa and Nick Lachey.
The main concerns are over how Vanessa interrupted the Season 4 contestants when they answered certain questions and how she continued to quiz the couples about their baby timelines.
Many fans also had a problem over how Vanessa grilled certain contestants like Paul Peden over a statement he made about his ex Micah Lussier after he said no to her at the altar. Peden later accused Vanessa of trying to "punish" him and revealed that she did send him flowers to apologize.
An online petition has popped up on Change.org to remove Vanessa and Nick as the hosts of the Netflix show. As of Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, the petition had over 21,000 signatures.
The Love Is Blind reunion also saw some heated moments between contestants like Zack Goytowski and his ex Irina Solomonova after he accused her of going on Love Is Blind to get famous.
Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix.
- 'Love Is Blind' Fans Want Vanessa & Nick Lachey Replaced Over How They Handled The Reunion ›
- Zack Blasted Irina At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion & She 'Went On The Show To Get Famous' ›
- The 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Was A Huge Fail & Netflix Is 'Sorry' ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Fans Accused Paul Of 'Tapping' A Bridesmaid & He Addressed It At The Reunion ›