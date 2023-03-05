Chris Rock Blasted Will & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship & Called Out The Cheating (VIDEO)
The comedian did not hold back in his Netflix special... 👀
Chris Rock came for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship in his latest Netflix special and called them both b*tches.
The 58-year-old comedian and actor is still holding a grudge from last year's infamous Oscars slap, and he threw a couple of punchlines back in his live stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In the last ten minutes of his special, he addressed Will smacking him during the 2022 Oscars and said that he took the hit like "Pacquiao" but that it "still hurts."
Rock went on to say that Jada hurt Will more than Will ever hurt him.
\u201cChris Rock finally addressing Will Smith and the Oscars slap during his Netflix special, says he\u2019s not a victim and took the hit like Pacquiao #ChrisRock\u201d— Eric Diep (@Eric Diep) 1677990229
"Will Smith practices selective outrage. Practices selective outrage. Because everyone knows what the f*ck happened, everyone that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that shit. I didn't have any entanglement," said Rock.
Rock went on to call out Jada's "entanglement" with August Alsina while she and Will were briefly separated years ago.
"For people that don't know what everybody else [knows], Will's – his wife was f*cking her son's friend."
The comedian said he normally wouldn't talk about "this sh*t," but that Will and Jada talked about it on the internet, referring to their episode of Red Table Talk.
"We've all been cheated on. Everybody in here has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television," he said.
Rock went on to list all of the people that have called Will a "b*tch," including himself, before dragging Jada into the conversation.
"Whatever, years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn't host because her man didn't get nominated."
Rock went on to call her a b*tch and said that she started it, and he "finished it" by making some jokes about her.
If you don't recall, Rock said that Jada, who suffers from alopecia, looked like G.I. Jane, which prompted Smith to smack him.
Rock said he used to always root for Will, and now he watches Emancipation "just to see him get whooped."
"Got me rootin' for massa, ok? Hit him again, massa, hit him again. You missed a spot massa, you missed a spot!"
Rock is clearly not over the slap and used his new special to hit back, and while some people have praised the special and his comedic chops, others are less than impressed.
\u201cSince the slap, all Chris Rock has done is talk about the slap. Since then, Will Smith gave an award worthy performance in a movie and is booked and busy.\n\nSlapped or not, Chris Rock is still nothing.\u201d— My Name is Earth (@My Name is Earth) 1678033945
"Since the slap, all Chris Rock has done is talk about the slap. Since then, Will Smith gave an award-worthy performance in a movie and is booked and busy. Slapped or not, Chris Rock is still nothing," reads a tweet.
Another person even said that Rock may have another hit coming his way.
\u201cIf Will Smith slap Chris Rock again for this standup special\u2026 it is what it is \ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2642\ufe0f I can\u2019t stand you gaslighting MFs that throw rocks and then hide your hands when folks come looking for you.\u201d— Conscious Lee (@Conscious Lee) 1678030910
"If Will Smith slap Chris Rock again for this standup special… it is what it is. I can’t stand you gaslighting MFs that throw rocks and then hide your hands when folks come looking for you," reads the Tweet.
Rock's special is now streaming on Netflix.