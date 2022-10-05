Will Smith's Comeback Film 'Emancipation' Is Out Soon & He Could Still Win An Oscar For It
This could get awkward...
Will Smith just dropped the trailer and release date for Emancipation, his first big movie since the Oscar slap, and it just so happens to be coming out in time for him to potentially score a nomination for the 2023 Academy Awards.
And wouldn't that just be the most chaotic thing ever?
Smith shared the first trailer for Emancipation on his social media accounts this week, where he also revealed that it will hit theatres and Apple TV+ in December -- just in time for the current Oscar season.
The movie is billed as an action thriller from the director of Training Day, and it stars Smith as a runaway slave who later joins the Union army in the U.S. Civil War.
"This was the hardest movie I've ever made," he wrote in his post. "Blood, Sweat & Tears... LITERALLY!"
He also seemed to hint at Apple's decision to drop the movie despite the uproar he caused with the Oscar slap.
"Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world," Smith wrote.
Smith resigned from the Academy and was banned for 10 years from attending any ceremonies earlier this year, after he smacked Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
He's apologized up and down for it in the months since, while seeing several of his projects delayed or cancelled at the same time.
Now it seems that Apple TV, the company behind Emancipation, is ready to kick off the Will Smith redemption tour.
Emancipation and its cast and crew, including Smith, will technically be eligible for the 2023 Oscars, despite all that happened at the last show.
However, if Smith does get a nomination (or even a win), he won't be able to attend the show itself. That means that if he were to win his second straight Best Actor Oscar, Jada or someone else would have to collect it on his behalf.
Director Antoine Fuqua was reluctant to answer questions about the slap and Smith's Oscar chances in a recent interview with Deadline.
"Will Smith is a great guy. I was with him for a couple of years, making this movie. He is a wonderful person, an amazing partner and he did an amazing job on this movie," Fuqua told the outlet. "Chris Rock’s a good guy, I know Chris as well…and I just pray it works out for them as friends, and we can move forward."
Films need to be played in a theatre to be eligible for the Oscars, and that seems to be what Apple is doing with the December 2 theatrical release date.
The film will be out to stream on Apple TV+ on December 9.