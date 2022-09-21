Will Smith's Net Worth Is More Than Some Princes & The Oscar Slap Is Going To Cost Him
He actually went broke before Fresh Prince 🤯
Will Smith is one of the wealthiest actors in Hollywood, and while he became radioactive after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, he continues to enjoy a net worth that he couldn't have imagined back in his Fresh Prince Of Bel Air days.
Smith reportedly made $40 million just for his role in the 2021 film King Richard. That Oscar-winning performance should've raised his price tag for future projects, but it's been totally overshadowed by the slap in the months since.
Smith's net worth is estimated to be about $350 million as of 2022, according to the site Celebrity Net Worth, which tracks these kinds of things through public documents and various reports.
That means the Fresh Prince is worth a lot more than Prince Harry ($60 million), and he was also worth more than Prince William ($40 million) until the latter took over as Prince of Wales.
We don't expect Smith's empire to shrink because of the Oscar slap, but it seems that his earning power will take a hit in 2022 at the very least.
Several studios cancelled projects involving Smith after the Oscars, and that's going to hurt how much he makes.
Netflix cancelled a sequel to Bright that would've starred Smith, while Disney and National Geographic delayed his series Pole to Pole and Roku cancelled a stand-up comedy series he produced called This Joka. Meanwhile, Smith's next film Emancipation is done and all but ready to release, although the New York Times reports that Apple is struggling to find the right time to put it out.
Smith was also banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years for slapping Rock.
Smith apologized for the slap in an emotional video in July, and he seems intent on making a comeback at some point in an industry that has been very good to him.
Smith started his career as a rapper and earned about $10 million in his early days, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, he also wasn't paying his taxes, and he has admitted that he actually went broke and had to borrow $10,000 from a drug dealer to pay the IRS in his pre-TV days.
“Being famous and broke is a sh*tty combination,” he said. "You’re still famous and people recognize you, but they recognize you while you’re sitting next to them on the bus.”
He eventually sorted that out, launched his show The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air and went on to star in hits such as Men In Black, Bad Boys,I Am Legend and The Pursuit of Happyness.
He earned about $200 million during his peak from 1993-2013, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and he now has plenty of real estate holdings with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
And despite the whole Oscar slap thing, he still has a few projects in the works as an actor and producer.
Smith's co-star Martin Lawrence has said Bad Boys 4 is still going to happen, although shooting hasn't begun yet. Smith also has two movies, Fast And Loose and The Council, in pre-production, according to IMDB.
That's all in addition to Emancipation, a drama about a runaway slave that's already been filmed. The movie could be part of his comeback, depending on when it's released.
Meanwhile, he continues to serve as an executive producer on the TV series Cobra Kai, and the new season of that hit Netflix in September.
So while Smith's image might be a bit toxic after slapping Chris Rock, we certainly haven't seen the last of him..