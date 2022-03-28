Will Smith Gave A Teary Oscar Speech After Slapping 'The S*** Out Of' Chris Rock
"I want to apologize to the academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees."
It seems like the Oscars weren't just all fun and games this year.
Will Smith decided to throw a little violence into the mix after he stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while hosting the awards.
Not too long after the awkward incident, Will took the stage once again, but this time to accept the award for best actor for King Richard. He ended up giving an emotional speech, referring to his family on multiple occasions, but didn't apologize directly to Rock.
He started the speech by saying, "Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family."
"To do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse. You gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that's OK," continued Smith.
Smith said that fellow actor Denzel Washington told him after the incident that "at your highest moment be careful, that's when the devil comes for you," a comment that got him applause.
Although he didn't explicitly bring up the incident with Rock during his speech, he still took a moment to apologize to the academy and the other nominees.
"I want to apologize to the academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said in the tearful message. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."
"Art imitates life; I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams," Smith laughed.
"Love will make you do crazy things," he continued.
He then thanked the academy and left the stage.
Before the speech, Rock was in the midst of introducing an award when he cracked a joke about Jada sporting a bald head.
"Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," said Rock.
The joke apparently didn't sit well with Smith, who marched onto the stage and struck Rock, and then swore at the host during the live show.
VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rockpic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa— Timothy Burke (@Timothy Burke) 1648434735
Smith then left the stage and shouted "take my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," followed by a very long and loud, awkward silence.