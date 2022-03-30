Jada Pinkett Smith Shared Her First Comments Since The Oscars & Fans Want A Red Table Talk
Can she get Will Smith & Chris Rock to talk it out?
Jada Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence since the infamous Oscars moment involving her husband and Chris Rock, and she's trying to keep a positive outlook.
The actress and talk show host shared a brief Instagram statement on Tuesday, in her first comment after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage for making an incentive joke about her bald head.
Pinkett Smith posted a photo of text that reads: "This is a season for healing, and I'm here for it."
The comment section for the image is restricted, but so far, all the comments show support for the actress and her struggle with alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.
The post comes after a dramatic night at the Oscars on Sunday, where Rock teased Pinkett Smith about her baldness.
"Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," he said.
Smith then went up on the Oscar stage and slapped the comedian.
He went back to his seat after the slap and then shouted: "keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth!"
Will Smith has since issued a public apology to Rock, but observers are hoping they'll get to see even more than that in the future.
Pinkett Smith is well-known for hosting candid "Red Table Talk" chats on Facebook Live, and many are hoping that she'll address the Oscar incident in one those chats.
If that were to go down, she, along with her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock, would hopefully sit at the famous round red table and talk about what happened.
Now THAT would be juicy.
As CNN points out, the wording in her statement echoes a tweet she shared in 2020, just before she and Will Smith sat down to discuss some drama around their open marriage at the time.
There\u2019s some healing that needs to happen\u2026so I\u2019m bringing myself to The Red Table.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@Jada Pinkett Smith) 1593710883
Pinkett Smith has covered a bunch of famous Hollywood feuds and scandals on her show.
To name one, she brought on Jordyn Woods when she was accused of hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the baby daddy of her best friend's sister.
So yeah, covering messy topics is not new for the show, and it only makes sense that people are expecting her to address the Oscars with one or both of the other people involved.
One Twitter user wrote, "Ok, fine, I'll finally watch an episode of red table talks if it's gonna address today's theatrics."
Ok fine I\u2019ll finally watch an episode of red table talks if it\u2019s gonna address todays theatrics— Hana MV Schmidt (@Hana MV Schmidt) 1648438016
"A lot of people are going to need red table talks after this……," said another user.
a lot of people are going to need red table talks after this\u2026\u2026— jordan \u2022 they/them (@jordan \u2022 they/them) 1648595428
Pinkett Smith had not confirmed any such thing as of Wednesday morning, but we're keeping our fingers crossed.