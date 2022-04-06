Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Is Singing & Writing About Their 'Entanglement' Now
Interesting timing 👋 🤔
With Will Smith's Oscar slap still in the headlines, rapper August Alsina suddenly has a lot to say about his so-called "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith from a few years ago.
The 29-year-old is reportedly writing and shopping a memoir about his years-long affair with Pinkett Smith, according to Yahoo News. The Smiths are known to be in a somewhat open marriage, but the drama around Alsina ultimately blew up a few years ago when Pinkett Smith discussed it in one of her Red Table Talks. She called it an "entanglement" at the time.
Alsina also dropped a new single called Shake the World on Tuesday that seems to hint at that entanglement.
In a snippet that Alsina shared on his Instagram, he seems to nod at that Red Table Talk with talk of being "tangled up."
"Well, of course some sh-- was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favorite," says a verse of the song.
Alsina is currently looking for a six-figure book deal so he can describe what it was like to live in the couple's house and be with Pinkett Smith while her husband was away shooting films, reports The Sun.
In 2020, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith went on their Facebook Watch show to discuss the highs and lows of their relationship, including her side relationship with Alsina.
At the time, Alsina spoke to Vulture and agreed that their relationship was an "entanglement," saying: “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people.”
The Smiths have been a major topic of conversation since the Oscars, when Will Smith went up on stage and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.
"Keep my wife's name out your f*cking mouth!" he shouted afterward.
He has since apologized and resigned from the Academy.