Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Is Back & Will Smith Is The Biggest Question Mark

When are we getting an Oscar slap episode?

Jada Pinkett-Smith. Right: Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show returns to Facebook Watch this week, but Will Smith is nowhere to be seen in the new season's promo materials.

Many people have been waiting for Smith to sit down with his wife and address the moment when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but it looks like we'll all have to wait for that — if it comes at all.

Pinkett Smith sits down with Janelle Monáe in the first episode of her show, which premieres Wednesday on Facebook Watch.

She recently released a trailer for the show's fifth season ahead of its premiere, and while the teaser includes many famous faces, it does not include or mention her husband Will.

The trailer promises some deep discussions about mental health, LGBTQ+ issues and suicide. It also shows that Pinkett Smith will be sharing her red table duties with her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mom Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield Norris.

The confirmed list of Season 5 guests includes Monáe, Kim Bassinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin, Tinder Swindler victim Ayleen Charlotte and the parents of Cheslie Chryst, the former Miss USA who died by suicide.

Smith and Pinkett Smith famously used the Red Table Talks to address her "entanglement" with August Alsina years ago, and the marital issues that surrounded it.

That's prompted many people to call for another all-Smith sitdown to address the Chris Rock incident.

Smith marched up on stage and slapped Rock during the Oscar telecast last month, after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's bald head.

He later resigned from the Academy and has since been banned from the Oscars for a decade.

