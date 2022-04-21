Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Jada Pinkett Smith Teased An Oscar Slap Chat In Her First 'Red Table Talk' Episode

She said the family is "focusing on deep healing"

Global Staff Writer
Jada Pinkett-Smith. Right: Jada Pinkett-Smith with WIllow Smith and Adrienne 'Gammy' Banfield Norris.

Jada Pinkett-Smith. Right: Jada Pinkett-Smith with WIllow Smith and Adrienne 'Gammy' Banfield Norris.

Red Table Talk | Facebook Watch

"Red Table Talk" will be addressing the Will Smith Oscar slap, but it's going to be a while before they are ready, according to Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In the first episode of the fifth season of the Facebook watch show, Pinkett Smith addressed the issue by letting viewers know in a written note that the family is currently going through a 'healing' process and that a conversation about what happened will be had at the table in due time.

A written note that appeared before the beginning of the episode, read, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls."

The note ended with a reminder for people to tune into the show's programming which "will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guests."

Besides a post on her Instagram and this note to viewers of her talk show, Pinkett Smith has not publicly spoken about what happened at the Oscars last month.

The first guest of the new season was artist and musician Janelle Monae, who got candid about her journey to coming out as non-binary and navigating the experience of becoming herself while being in a big family with a religious upbringing.

Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and Adrienne 'Gammy' Banfield Noris brought the openness and fluidity that is familiar to viewers of the digital show.

