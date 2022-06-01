Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk About The Oscar Slap Is Out & Here's What She Said
She had a message for Chris Rock!
Jada Pinkett Smith finally used her Red Table Talk show to address the moment when husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and it sounds like she's hoping for some "healing."
Pinkett Smith dropped the episode Wednesday on Facebook Watch, where she used a lot of her time to talk about her journey with alopecia — the hair loss condition that caused her to shave her head.
It was Rock's joke about her baldness that prompted Will Smith to slap him a few months ago, and while Pinkett Smith has only referred to it in brief Instagram posts since then, she finally spoke at length about it Wednesday.
"This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," said Pinkett Smith. "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is."
She then directed the conversation toward the Oscar slap, which happened after Rock joked that she looked like G.I. Jane. That prompted Smith to march up on stage, slap Rock and then sit down and shout: "Keep my wife's name out your f*cking mouth!"
"Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," Pinkett Smith said on her show. "In the state of the world today, we need them both and we all actually need one another more than ever."
Pinkett Smith also made it clear that she and Smith continue to work through their marriage together, despite rumours and reports about some tough times between them.
"Will and I are continuing to do what we've done for the last 28 years, and that's to continue figuring out this thing called life, together."
It was the longest on-camera statement yet to come from anyone involved in the slap. Smith has issued a few written statements and Rock has cracked a few quick jokes about it at comedy shows.
Will Smith was ultimately banned from the Oscars for a decade for the slap.