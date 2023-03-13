Jimmy Kimmel Roasted Will Smith At The 2023 Oscars & Andrew Garfield's Face Was Priceless
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the 2023 Academy Awards by going right after Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock last year, and he did not spare the Oscar crowd for standing by while it happened.
Kimmel mocked Smith in his opening monologue by warning the audience about what might happen if they repeat last year's fiasco.
“If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19 minute long speech,” he joked.
Kimmel then urged the audience to react to any acts of violence by doing what they did last year: "nothing."
“If any of you get mad about a joke and decide you want to come up here and get jiggy with it, it’s not gonna be easy," he added. "There are a few of my friends you have to get through first.”
Kimmel then ran through all the tough movie heroes in the audience whom he expects to leap to his defence, including Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), Michelle Yeoh, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield).
However, Garfield didn't look particularly game to fight anyone.
Instead he flashed a grimace and shook his head at the camera, instantly becoming a meme.
"EVERYONE ELSE IS READY TO GO AND THEN THERE’S ANDREW GARFIELD REGRETTING EVERY DECISION HE’S EVER MADE IN HIS LIFE HELP," read one top tweet.
"Andrew Garfield you are all of Us," read another.
Kimmel also took another shot at Will Smith just before introducing the documentary category, which is the same category during which Smith slapped Rock.
Kimmel said he hopes the whole thing "goes off without at a hitch (or at least without Hitch)."
Smith wasn't on hand for the Oscars, so thankfully Garfield didn't have to swing into action!