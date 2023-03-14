Tems Answered Backlash To Her Big White Dress At The Oscars & She Still Gives Zero F*cks
Many people are loving her response!
The woman who went viral thanks to her large dress that appeared to block people's view at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday is responding to all the backlash she's received over her gown and she's not apologizing.
Tems' dress caused quite a stir after it was spotted throughout the broadcast and many people have since called out the Nigerian singer for impacting other people's ability to watch the Academy Awards.
On Monday, Tems tweeted a series of pics of her in her dress along with the short caption, "oops" along with a smiley face.
The 27-year-old Grammy winner also shared similar pics on her Instagram account along with the caption "Uh Ohh!"
Tems, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, was nominated along with Rihanna for Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer spoke about her white custom gown from Ukrainian brand Lever Couture's AW22 Leleka Couture collection.
"Two years ago, I would've said no to this dress but it's my first Oscars — I am going to go all out," Tems said in the interview.
"The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says, 'Yes, yes, I am here!'"
Many people commented on Tems' social media posts, and while some are still calling the dress a "rude" choice, others are praising her for how she's responding to the drama.
"It’s the caption for me," one person wrote along with a couple of skull emojis.
"Period lmao," another Twitter user wrote.
"Your view is the only view that matters," one person wrote on the singer's Instagram post, while another commented, "Block them all."
Tems wasn't the only one who brought glamour to the Oscars.
A lot of Hollywood stars wore stunning gowns and suits on the red carpet before the ceremony.
- Tems Gave Zero F*cks As The Woman In The White Dress At The 2023 Oscars & It's So 'Rude' ›
- The 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Looks Were Stunning & Here Are The Best Fashion Choices (PHOTOS) ›
- Jimmy Kimmel Roasted Will Smith At The 2023 Oscars & Andrew Garfield's Face Was Priceless ›
- A 2023 Oscar Movie Won Almost Everything Everywhere All At Once & Here Are All The Winners ›