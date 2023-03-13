A Woman In A Huge White Dress Gave Zero F*cks At The 2023 Oscars & It's So 'Rude'
"I genuinely feel terrible for the person sitting behind."
Oscar watchers had plenty of questions about one woman in the crowd at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, after she showed up in an enormous white dress with a veil that dominated her section of the audience.
Who is that woman? Who does that woman think she is? And WTF is she doing with a giant outfit in a theatre?
The woman showed up throughout the broadcast, but she really had her moment when host Jimmy Kimmel went into the crowd to talk to Colin Farrell and Malala Yousafzai.
"You wouldn't want to sit behind the woman in the white dress," observed one Twitter user.
"I genuinely feel terrible for the person sitting behind the woman in the white dress," wrote another.
"I'd be PISSED," wrote another.
"I can't stop laughing," one user tweeted.
"Pretty inconsiderate of the people seated behind you, miss lady with the big white dress," said someone else.
It wasn't immediately clear who the woman was or who she was there with, but you had to feel bad for whoever sat behind her.
However, you also kind of have to admire the confidence to block a celebrity or two at the Oscars.
Kimmel didn't address the woman or her giant dress, although we're guessing it's only a matter of time before the internet identifies her.
Although the dress clearly caused a stir in the audience at the Oscars, it does look like the sort of thing that someone would wear onto the red carpet.
Someone wind the tape back and find the woman in the white dress!