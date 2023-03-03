ChatGPT Sums Up The 2023 Oscar Best Picture Nominees & It's Way More Fun Than Watching Them
"...Probably makes more sense if you're high."
The 2023 Oscar Best Picture nominees are a mixed bag of big-budget thrills and soul-crushing human emotions, so if you're not willing to sit through all of that yourself, why not get a robot like ChatGPT to do it?
Watching all of the Best Picture nominees can be a real grind so we turned to ChatGPT, the internet-trained artificial intelligence, to ask it for some quick summaries of each flick.
The AI did not disappoint, particularly when we asked it to drop the fancy stuff and give us its irreverent take on the films.
Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Oscar Best picture nominees, as described by an AI that truly DGAF about them.
What is Top Gun: Maverick about?
ChatGPT might be a robot, but the AI's Top Gun: Maverick summary could've been written by a salty old movie critic.
"Tom Cruise reprises his role as a middle-aged fighter pilot who probably should have retired by now, but instead decides to endanger the lives of everyone around him in the name of nostalgia."
ChatGPT clearly hates fun and good soundtracks, but it's not entirely wrong.
What is The Banshees Of Inisherin about?
"A dark comedy about a small town in Ireland where the residents are just as likely to stab each other in the back as they are to raise a glass of Guinness together."
That begins to describe this movie, although it misses the key conflict: two small-town drinking buddies (played by Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell) suddenly stop being friends, and it gets quite messy from there.
What is Everything Everywhere All At Once about?
This movie about family and the paths we take in life earned Oscar nominations for stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, but ChatGPT managed to boil it down to a very simple and honest sentence.
"A trippy, multiverse-hopping adventure that probably makes more sense if you're high."
What is The Fablemans about?
"Semi-autobiographical story of a director's childhood featuring lots of long, pretentious shots and a cast of characters who all seem like they're trying way too hard to be interesting."
The director in this case is Steven Spielberg, in case you're curious.
What is All Quiet On The Western Front (2022) about?
"A remake of the classic anti-war novel/film that will probably make you cry and/or feel depressed about the state of the world."
Sounds lovely!
What is Tár about?
Let's just say that Tár is the movie that broke ChatGPT's brain. The bot kept getting confused about what movie we were asking it about, and initially described this one as a "foreign-language film that I haven't seen."
We tried clarifying a few more times and even dropped the accent to ask about "Tar," but it responded with summaries for other movies that didn't apply.
Luckily, we've seen this one. We can tell you that it stars Cate Blanchett as a renowned conductor and sometimes-a**hole who gives young female orchestra members the #MeToo treatment, only to face the wrath of cancel culture.
What is Elvis (2022) about?
"The latest attempt to make a biopic of the King, featuring some unknown actor who is either going to be amazing or terrible in the lead role."
This makes it sound like ChatGPT didn't do its homework, as that "unknown actor" is Austin Butler.
Butler actually earned a Best Actor nomination for the role, so he's not so unknown anymore. He also supposedly got stuck in his Elvis accent, which is kind of hilarious.
What is Avatar: The Way Of Water about?
"James Cameron returns with another unnecessary Avatar sequel, featuring more blue aliens, more CGI, and probably a lot of environmental messaging that you'll forget as soon as the credits roll."
ChatGPT is not far off with this one, although this isn't "another" unnecessary sequel; it's the first sequel of many.
We'll leave it up to you to decide if it was necessary!