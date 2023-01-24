2023 Oscar Nominees Include 'My Year Of Dicks' & The Presenters Couldn't Keep It Together
Riz Ahmed burst out laughing 😂
The nominees are in for the 2023 Academy Awards, and actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams totally cracked up over one name on the list.
My Year Of Dicks made the newly-revealed list for best short animated film, and you could tell that Ahmed wasn't quite ready for it when he was reading out the names on Tuesday. The actor burst into laughter during the livestream, while Williams also started snickering.
"My Year of Dicks," he said, before everyone in the room started laughing.
Ahmed had to take a moment to compose himself before plunging ahead to read the final entry on the list: An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe it.
"No comment," Williams added after that moment.
\u201cRiz Ahmed saying "MY YEAR OF DICKS" because we all woke up at 5:20am for these #OscarNominations2023\u201d— Jarett Wieselman (@Jarett Wieselman) 1674567809
The Oscar-nominated My Year Of Dicks is a short animated movie about a teenager trying to lose her virginity in the 1990s, and you can watch it online right now if you want.
There's a good chance you've seen at least a few of the other big nominees from this year's Academy Awards, even if you don't go for the arthouse stuff at the theatres. Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Avatar: The Way Of Water were among the best picture nominees, while Disney's Turning Red and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio made the list for best animated feature film.
Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock before winning Best Actor last year, did not receive a nomination for his latest movie, Emancipation.
Here's the full list of nominees ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12.
Who are the Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees?
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Who are the Oscars 2023 Best Actor nominees?
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale
- Paul Mescal in Aftersun
- Bill Nighy in Living
Who are the Oscars 2023 Best Actress nominees?
- Cate Blanchett in Tár
- Ana de Armas in Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
- Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Who are the Oscars 2023 nominees for Best Song?
- Applause from Tell It like a Woman by Diane Warren
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maveric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson
- Naatu Naatu from RRR by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose
- This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski
Who are the Oscars 2023 nominees for Best Animated Film?
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Who are the Best Director nominees for the Oscars 2023?
- The Banshees of Inisherin Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg
- Tár Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund
Who are the Best Supporting Actress nominees for the Oscars 2023?
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Who are the Best Supporting Actor nominees for the Oscars 2023?
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
- Judd Hirsch inThe Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Who are the Best Documentary nominees for the Oscars 2023?
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
You can find the rest of this year's nominees on the Academy's website.