Joshua Bassett Scaled A Balcony At His BC Show & The Stunt Looked Pretty Terrifying (VIDEO)
Fans think he wants to "meet Jesus."
At a recent concert in Vancouver, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Basset went to some serious lengths so he could get closer to his fans up in the balcony seats.
"I felt so bad I couldn’t see you all from back there and I wanted to say hello," Bassett says to the crowd in a TikTok video of the risky move.
Fans in the crowd totally gushed over their idol as he wove in and out of people, balancing along the edge of the balcony.
But it's not the only reason Bassett's been raising eyebrows lately.
The singer came under scrutiny for posting a video of his baptism at a megachurch in California that's known to have some anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs. Some fans criticized the decision, while others were confused — especially as Bassett himself identifies as a member of the queer community.
"I visited this church and happened to get baptised here- I was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them," he declared in a tweet, "My heart is for Christ and Christ alone!"
But after the whole balcony stunt, people on Twitter were quick to take aim at the situation.
"He’s trusting god a little too much," one user wrote.
"He's working hard to meet Jesus [in] person," said another.
While some people expressed some concern over the singer's well-being.
One tweet in the Twitter thread reads: "Is he ok?"
Fortunately, no one was hurt during the concert and Bassett safely made it back to the stage. Overall, fans seemed to appreciate the effort he put in to get closer to them.
The performer will be returning to Canada for his show in Toronto on March 21 — if you haven't bought tickets yet, you might want to consider snagging an upper-level seat!