Hugh Grant Got Salty On The 2023 Oscars Red Carpet & Gave The Most Awkward Interview (VIDEO)
The Oscar red carpet festivities are all about awkward interviews, stunning outfits, shouting reporters and voguing actors — unless you're Hugh Grant, who clearly just wanted to get to his seat.
The star of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie got super crusty during a red carpet interview with ABC's Ashley Graham on Sunday, throwing out a few digs at the whole movie business and then refusing to play along with her questions.
The awkward interaction has since blown up on social media, where some are applauding Grant for his honestly while others are dismissing him as a total d*ck.
“Hugh Grant! You are a veteran of the Oscars and you’ve been here a few times. What’s your favourite thing about coming to the Oscars?” Graham says at the beginning of the interview.
It's a fairly standard red carpet question but Grant was having none of it. The Brit struggled to find an answer before finally saying: "Uh, well, it's fascinating. The whole of humanity is here. It's vanity fair."
We're guessing that Grant was referring to the social satire titled Vanity Fair and not to the Vanity Fair afterparty, but Graham seemed to miss that.
"That's where we let loose and have a little bit of fun!" she said.
Graham then asked what he's most excited to see at the show.
"To see?" Grant asked, without expanding on the question. "No one in particular."
A flustered Graham then tried to get him to talk about his outfit.
"OK well, what are you wearing tonight then?" she asked.
"Just my suit," said Grant.
"Your suit! Who made your suit? You didn't make it!" said Graham.
"I can't remember my tailor," Grant said.
But Graham refused to give up. Instead she took one final stab at getting a comment out of the salty actor, asking him what it was like to be in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
"Well I'm barely in it," Grant said. "I'm in it for about three seconds."
"Yeah, but still you showed up and you had fun, right?" Graham asked.
"Almost," said Grant. Graham then said goodbye and Grant simply said "yeah" as he walked away.
Grant's lack of f*cks definitely triggered some responses on Twitter.
"Hugh Grant just gave the most dismissive interview I’ve ever seen, it was amazing," said one user.
"And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant," another said.
Others blasted Grant for being the "biggest D bag" ever.
"Hugh Grant is such a d*ck," one person wrote.
Grant took the stage to present an award later in the night and declared that it was "lovely" to be there.
He then praised Andy MacDowell's youthfulness and compared his own face to a scrotum.
What an actor!