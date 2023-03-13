oscars 2023

The 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Looks Were Stunning & Here Are The Best Fashion Choices (PHOTOS)

There was a lot of glitz and glamour on the red carpet!

Nicole Kidman at the 2023 Oscars. Middle: Cara Delevingne at the 2023 Oscars. Right: Angela Bassett at the 2023 Oscars.

Courtesy of ABC News

Hollywood's biggest stars walked the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars on March 12 and it was all about glamour, elegance and bold fashion choices.

From Cara Delevingne to Angela Bassett, here are some of the best looks at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Cara Delevingne

Model and actress Cara Delevingne looked stunning in a bold red Elie Saab Haute Couture gown.

Vanessa Hudgens

Newly engaged actress Vanessa Hudgens wore a vintage Chanel dress during her hosting duties on the red carpet.

Sofia Carson

Actress and singer Sofia Carson looked beautiful in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Giambattista Valli.

The look was completed with a Chopard necklace featuring more than 122 carats in emeralds and 92 carats of diamonds, according to ET Online.

Angela Bassett

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Angela Bassett looked incredible in a purple Moschino dress on the Oscars red carpet.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria sparkled on the red carpet in a white crystal studded Zuhair Murad dress which featured a low plunge neckline.

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey wore an aquamarine-coloured gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Ana de Armas

Blonde actress Ana de Armas channelled Marilyn Monroe in the stunning bedazzled Louis Vuitton gown.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman sparkled in a Giorgio Armani Privé black gown with silver roses on her shoulder and waist and a high slit along the side.

Jennifer Connelly

Top Gun: Maverick star Jennifer Connelly went for an elegant Louis Vuitton gown with a bedazzled neckline.

Hong Chau

The Whale actress Hong Chau wore a beautiful pink custom Prada gown with a black feathered train.

According to TODAY, Chau asked the designer to add a Mandarin collar to the dress to honour her Vietnamese heritage.

Halle Berry

Moonfall actress Halle Berry wore a beautiful white satin dress by Tamara Ralph Couture of Ralph & Russo with encrusted bronze roses, according to E News.

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Michelle Yeoh looked stunning in a white featured gown by Dior.

Michelle Williams

The Fabelmans star Michelle Williams wore an all-white Chanel gown.

Instyle reports the dress featured a sheer overlay smattered with crystals and the actress added a diamond choker.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, announced as a last-minute performer at the 2023 Oscars, wore a black sheer Versace dress on the red carpet and paired it with a slicked-back hairdo and bold red lip.

