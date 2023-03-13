The 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Looks Were Stunning & Here Are The Best Fashion Choices (PHOTOS)
There was a lot of glitz and glamour on the red carpet!
Hollywood's biggest stars walked the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars on March 12 and it was all about glamour, elegance and bold fashion choices.
From Cara Delevingne to Angela Bassett, here are some of the best looks at the 95th annual Academy Awards.
Cara Delevingne
Model and actress Cara Delevingne looked stunning in a bold red Elie Saab Haute Couture gown.
Vanessa Hudgens
Newly engaged actress Vanessa Hudgens wore a vintage Chanel dress during her hosting duties on the red carpet.
Sofia Carson
Actress and singer Sofia Carson looked beautiful in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Giambattista Valli.
The look was completed with a Chopard necklace featuring more than 122 carats in emeralds and 92 carats of diamonds, according to ET Online.
Angela Bassett
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Angela Bassett looked incredible in a purple Moschino dress on the Oscars red carpet.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria sparkled on the red carpet in a white crystal studded Zuhair Murad dress which featured a low plunge neckline.
Halle Bailey
The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey wore an aquamarine-coloured gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
Ana de Armas
Blonde actress Ana de Armas channelled Marilyn Monroe in the stunning bedazzled Louis Vuitton gown.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman sparkled in a Giorgio Armani Privé black gown with silver roses on her shoulder and waist and a high slit along the side.
Jennifer Connelly
Top Gun: Maverick star Jennifer Connelly went for an elegant Louis Vuitton gown with a bedazzled neckline.
Hong Chau
The Whale actress Hong Chau wore a beautiful pink custom Prada gown with a black feathered train.
According to TODAY, Chau asked the designer to add a Mandarin collar to the dress to honour her Vietnamese heritage.
Halle Berry
Moonfall actress Halle Berry wore a beautiful white satin dress by Tamara Ralph Couture of Ralph & Russo with encrusted bronze roses, according to E News.
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Michelle Yeoh looked stunning in a white featured gown by Dior.
Michelle Williams
The Fabelmans star Michelle Williams wore an all-white Chanel gown.
Instyle reports the dress featured a sheer overlay smattered with crystals and the actress added a diamond choker.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga, announced as a last-minute performer at the 2023 Oscars, wore a black sheer Versace dress on the red carpet and paired it with a slicked-back hairdo and bold red lip.
