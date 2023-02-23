Rihanna Will Perform At The 2023 Oscars & Here's What We Know About The Awards Ceremony
She's also nominated!
Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna will be taking on the stage at the 2023 Oscars next.
The showrunners behind the 95th Academy Awards ceremony announced on Thursday that the Diamonds singer will perform Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the awards ceremony.
Rihanna's song is also nominated for an Oscar at this year's ceremony, marking the singer's first Academy Award nomination.The nine-time Grammy Award winner most recently gave a 13-minute show during the Super Bowl on February 12 where she shocked fans by revealing a baby bump during the show.
Following the performance, it was confirmed that Rihanna was expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky.
More performers are expected to join the Academy Awards show in the coming weeks, and if it's anything like last year, we'll likely get to see other 2023 musical nominees take the stage, including perhaps Lady Gaga.
When are the 2023 Oscars?
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2023 Oscars.
This will be Kimmel's third time hosting the show after having done it in 2017 and 2018.
How can I watch the 2023 Oscars?
The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on March 12 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
People in Canada will be able to watch the show on CTV.