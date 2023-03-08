Here's How To Watch The 2023 Oscar Best Picture Nominees From Here In Canada (TRAILERS)
Catch up on all the movies before the big night!
The 95th Academy Awards is right around the corner and if you're wondering how to watch all of the 2023 Oscar Best Picture nominees in Canada, we're here to help.
The good news is, it's actually pretty easy for Canadians to enjoy most of this year's Oscar-nominated movies, as many are available via popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Crave.
The best part is that, in many cases, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to enjoy them!
Here's a look at the movies that were nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars, and how you can watch them from Canada.
All Quiet on the Western Front
Based on a book of the same name, All Quiet on the Western Front is an epic war film set during World War I.
The plot follows 17-year-old Paul Baumer who joins the German army. While initially enthusiastic, he is soon faced with the realities and horrors of war.
The film has been praised for capturing the futility of war and for its realistic interpretation of life in the trenches.
Where to watch it in Canada: Netflix
Avatar: The Way of Water
If you were enthralled by the original Avatar movie in 2009, then you might want to catch its gripping, visually-stunning sequel.
Avatar: The Way of Water follows Jake Sully as he continues to live on Pandora.
However, when a familiar threat brings havoc to his new life, he must find a way to protect his home.
Where to watch it in Canada: The film is still playing in cinemas across Canada. Eventually, it is likely to become available to stream on Disney+ and for rent or purchase via platforms like Amazon Video or Apple.
The Banshees of Inisherin
This dark comedy/drama was directed by Martin McDonagh and is set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland.
The plot follows two lifelong friends and the bizarre series of events that follow when one decides to abruptly end their friendship.
Where to watch it in Canada: Disney+
Elvis
If you've kept up with the drama surrounding this 2023 epic biographical film, you probably already know it stars Austin Butler in the titular role.
With a star-studded ensemble (which includes Tom Hanks), this drama follows the life of American singer and superstar Elvis.
Unlike similar biopics, this one is told from the perspective of Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Where to watch it in Canada: Crave
Everything Everywhere All At Once
A favourite this awards season, Everything Everywhere All At Once has a whopping 11 Oscar nominations.
If you're looking to catch up, this fantastical comedy-drama stars Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese-American immigrant whose laundry business is being audited by the IRS when she discovers that she has the ability to connect with parallel universes… and may even be the only person who can save the multiverse.
Surreal, drama-filled, funny and heart-warming, this one will keep you on your toes.
Where to watch it in Canada: Amazon Prime Video
The Fabelmans
This coming-of-age drama is directed by Steven Spielberg and is loosely based on his own adolescence, as well as his early years as a filmmaker.
Told through the fictional Fabelman family, it showcases how films can help viewers to understand the world around them.
Where to watch it in Canada: It's available to rent from Apple TV+, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Cineplex and YouTube.
Tar
Set in the world of Western classical music, Tar is a Cate Blanchett-epic that's been earning rave reviews.
Blanchett plays the role of Lydia Tar, a great composer and director of a German orchestra, who is accused of sexual abuse.
With an incredible screenplay, soundtrack and performances, there are plenty of reasons to give this one a go.
Where to watch it in Canada: You can rent it from Google Play, Cineplex and Amazon Prime.
Triangle of Sadness
Another black comedy, Triangle of Sadness follows a celebrity-influencer couple as they embark on a luxury cruise with other well-to-do guests.
The situation takes an unexpected turn, naturally, when adverse weather takes hold of the ship.
Where to watch it in Canada: You can rent it on Prime Video, YouTube and AppleTV+.
Women Talking
Canadians will definitely want to keep their eyes peeled for this film as it's written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley.
Based on a novel of the same name, Women Talking is inspired by the real events that took place at Manitoba Colony, a community in Bolivia.
Where to watch in Canada:Women Talking is still available to view in select cinemas.
Top Gun: Maverick
And finally, if you're looking for a little CGI and a whole lot of action, the sequel to the 1986 original Top Gun is a must-watch.
Catch up with Maverick as he trains younger Top Gun graduates, and later leads them on a difficult mission.
Where to watch it in Canada: Paramount+
The 95th Academy Awards with take place on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PT.
While Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's event, viewers can also expect a performance from Rihanna, as well as presenting from stars like Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, and Melissa McCarthy.
Find out how to watch the ceremony here.
Happy binge-watching, Canada!