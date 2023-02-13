Rihanna Gave An 'Iconic' Performance At The Super Bowl & Revealed That She's Pregnant
Rihanna returned to the stage on Sunday to perform some of her biggest hits at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but it was a possible baby bump that caught many people's attention online.
After a lot of fan speculation on Twitter throughout the 13-minute show, the musician's rep confirmed the news to multiple outlets that the Umbrella singer is in fact pregnant with her second child.
The Grammy-award-winning singer kicked off her halftime show on February 12 with her hit B*tch Better Have My Money in an all-red outfit and on an elevated stage while she was surrounded by dancers.
Rihanna, who welcomed her first baby in May 2022, left the zipper of her outfit open throughout the show and showed off a little bump which caused people to begin speculating about the possibility of a pregnancy.
The singer's rep confirmed the news toEntertainment Tonightand Peoplefollowing the performance.
"Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. Her and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together," the source says as reported by Entertainment Tonight.
"They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it."
The Umbrella singer performed at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona halfway through the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The headliner also sang some of her other hit tracks like Only Girl In The World, Rude Boy, Umbrella and Diamonds.
Rihanna was joined during her performance by a group of dancers in all-white outfits, but no other musical guests.
The new mom and FENTY businesswoman has not toured since 2016 so it's been a while since fans have seen the Barbados-born singer perform.
While many people said she "slayed" the halftime show, the majority of people online questioned if she was pregnant.
"Every guy at the Super Bowl party right now awkwardly deciding whether they can ask if Rihanna is pregnant," one person wrote.
One Twitter user wrote, " So when Rhianna told Nate Burleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I'm betting that the BABY is the surprise guest."
One person tweeted they were "running to Twitter to see if I'm the only one peeping this baby bump."
One Twitter user posted a picture of a child seated right in front of the television with the caption, "me watching the halftime show trying to see if Rhianna is actually pregnant or now."
Others focused solely on the performance, with many calling the show "iconic."
Another person said Rhianna was "absolutely 100 on [fire."
Another person simply wrote "slay" with a couple of fire emojis.
One Twitter user said they loved "every second" of Rihanna's performance.
This isn't the first time a singer has revealed they were pregnant during a performance.
Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with her first child at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.
It's unclear at this point how far along Rihanna is so we'll have to stay tuned for that news!
Congrats to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on their baby news!