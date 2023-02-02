Rihanna's Net Worth Is More Than Beyoncé's & Her Super Bowl Halftime Pay Is Shocking
"Work, work, work, work, work"
Rihanna may have taken a six-year break from releasing new music, but that didn't stop the Umbrella singer from making millions and adding to her already impressive empire.
The Grammy award-winning singer has had a lot going on in the past year, including the release of an Oscar-nominated song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a huge appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show and and becoming a mom, to name a few things.
Here's how much the pride of Barbados is worth.
What is Rihanna's net worth?
The Barbados-born singer, actress and entrepreneur is worth $1.7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a website that calculates a celebrity's total assets and financial projects.
Forbes reports Rihanna is the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.
Is Rihanna a billionaire?
Rihanna officially became a billionaire in 2021 thanks to her Fenty Beauty line, as reported by Forbes.
The outlet notes that her enormous achievement also made her the first billionaire from Barbados.
How did Rihanna get so rich?
The Diamonds singer may have started out in music, but it's pretty clear that she's also a savvy businesswoman.
As per a Forbes report, the bulk of Rihanna's fortune (or $1.4 billion of it) comes from Fenty Beauty, a company she owns 50% of.
An estimated $270 million comes from the singer's stake in her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty which launched in 2018.
Of course, Rihanna has made plenty from her music career which has earned her nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and 13 American Music Awards.
She's also nominated for her first Academy Award for her song Lift Me Up which was featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The new mom has proven she can do it all as a performer as she's been in several films as well, including the 2012 movie Battleship, 2018's Ocean's Eight and 2019's Guava Island.
Her list of achievements doesn't stop there either. The mega star has also partnered with numerous brands to promote their products.
In 2015, Rihanna signed a $25 million contract with Samsung for their Galaxy products.
She's also collaborated with MAC Cosmetics, Dior, Armani and Gucci, among many others.
The 34-year-old also co-owns the music streaming service Tidal, along with other big names of the industry like Jay-Z and Madonna.
Celebrity Net Worth notes that Rihanna earns between $40 to $80 million in a year due to all of her projects.
How much will Rihanna get paid to perform at the Super Bowl?
Many people may assume performing at the Super Bowl includes a great payday.
However, the truth is performers don't get a dime, as per an Esquire report.
The outlet says the NFL does dish out all the money for the production of the halftime show and will also cover the performer's travel expenses.
Who is richer Beyonce or Rihanna?
Not that it's a competition, but apparently people are curious about who has more money: Rihanna or Beyonce?
Based on the numbers on Celebrity Net Worth, Rihanna is far ahead with her $1 billion empire compared to Beyonce's $500 million.