Rihanna's First New Music In Years Is For 'Black Panther 2' & A New Hero Is Named After Her
Wakanda & Riri forever!
Rihanna fans got some good news this week after the singer unveiled she has a new song coming out, which will be featured in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Barbadian singer teased her new song titled Lift Me Up on Instagram on Wednesday, which will play in the credit scene of the film.
The clip shows a large silver "R" come onto the screen and the pop star could be heard humming in the background.
The date "10.28.22" then appears, which is when the song will be released.
Marvel Studios also teased the new song on its Twitter account on Tuesday.
The world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and Rihanna joined the cast of the film at the event.
But Rihanna's new music isn't her only tie to the new film.
Wakanda Forever will also introduce a new character named Riri Williams/Ironheart (played by Dominique Thorne), who builds her own suit of Iron Man-style armour.
If the "Riri" name sounds familiar, it's no coincidence. Riri Williams was created in Marvel comics a few years ago, and she was specifically named after Rihanna and the late comedian Robin Williams.
Wakanda Forever will see the return of a lot of the actors from the original film, including Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright. However, it'll be missing King T'Challa/Black Panther after the actor who played him, Chadwick Boseman, died from colon cancer in August 2020.
The new film will also mark the debut of newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be out in theatres on November 11, four years after the first Black Panther film was released.
It's safe to say Rihanna's fans are excited by the news of her upcoming track, with many commenting on the musician's Instagram post.
"We so ready!!!" one person wrote.
"The moment the worlds been waiting for 🔥" another comment reads.
"ICON IS BACK," another fan commented on the post.
This is the first song of Rihanna's since 2016 when she released her eighth studio album ANTI.
It's been a big year for the Pon De Replay singer. The 34-year-old businesswoman and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May.
Next year will also be a huge year for Rihanna as she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Who knows if we'll be getting more new music before then?